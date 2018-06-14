Discovery Alum Jon Sechrist Joins ‘Pros Vs Joes’ Producer My Entertainment

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Discovery executive John Sechrist has joined My Entertainment, the New York-based producer that has made unscripted cable series including Spike’s “Pros Vs Joes.”

Sechrist will be oversee development and strategy as EVP, production and development, a new role at the company. Shows in the works at My Entertainment include “Sin City Sober,” a reality series about a Las Vegas rehab center, and “Hidden Assets,” a project fronted by Matt Paxton from A+E’s “Hoarders.”

At Discovery, Sechrist held several roles including executive producer at cable net TLC, VP of Discovery Networks International, and SVP of Betty, the factual shingle acquired by Discovery and now part of its All3Media group.

“Having worked on both the network and production side of the business, Jon is that rare executive— a TV mind understanding the pressures of production, as well as the commercial imperatives,” My Entertainment founder and president Michael Yudin said. “What’s more, he knows his way around the global market, having worked extensively with US and international content.”

Prior to joining Discovery, Sechrist worked as a programming executive at Disney, and Viacom. “Having known Michael for years, I know he’s a maverick and mensch,” he said. “I’m excited about my next adventure, working with Michael’s talented team and helping to grow MY Entertainment’s business in a challenging, ever-changing international market.”

