Discovery Pitches ‘Premiere’ Cross-Network Ad Package Following Scripps Buy

Now that Discovery Inc. owns more cable networks, it’s hoping to get advertisers to buy more of them.

The company, which completed its $11.9 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks in March, is offering advertisers a package of 30 of its best-known series, guaranteeing first position in ad breaks in premiere episode of the shows and better reach among women between 25 and 54 than some programs that air on broadcast rivals. The Discovery series include “Deadliest Catch,” “Gold Rush,” “Queen Sugar,” “Chopped,” “Trading Spaces,” “On the Case with Paula Zahn,” “Shark Week” (above, pictured), “90 Day Fiancé,” “People Magazine Investigates,” “Property Bros.,” “House Hunters” and “Iron Chef Gauntlet.”

With more viewing of scripted programming taking place via DVR playback or through SVOD services, says Jon Steinlauf, Discovery’s chief U.S. advertising sales officer, Discovery sees an edge to selling its many hours of non-fiction programming. The new package will not include repeat broadcasts.

Discovery’s effort is just its latest to attempt to monetize its merger with Scripps, which placed HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel under its aegis. Ad buyers say the Scripps networks typically win higher CPMs than the Discovery channels, and the new company will have to work hard to gain pricing equality across all of its TV holdings. Like many other TV companies, Discovery is in the midst of the industry’s annual “upfront” process, when U.S. TV networks try to sell the bulk of their commercial inventory for the coming season.

The “Discovery Premiere” package also includes ad positions in Discovery’s suite of mobile apps.