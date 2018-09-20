‘Dietland’ Canceled After One Season at AMC

“Dietland” has been canceled at AMC after one season.

The series starring Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies was a hit with many critics but drew a small audience that declined over the show’s 10-episode run, which ended in August. Marti Noxon shepherded the adaptation of Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel as executive producer and showrunner for Skydance Television.

AMC had high hopes for the show that revolved around themes of beauty and female empowerment. The cabler also carried a companion after-show, “Unapologetic,” hosted by Aisha Tyler.

“‘Dietland’ is bold, original and brave. We are beyond proud of our partnership with Marti Noxon, Joy Nash, Juliana Margulies, Skydance and everyone else involved in bringing Sarai Walker’s story to the screen,” AMC said in a statement. “Similarly, Aisha Tyler and our friends at Embassy Row delivered a unique companion show that led with fresh voices and important topics. ‘Dietland’ garnered critical acclaim and passionate fans but unfortunately we will not be able to continue with a second season.”

“Dietland” was an effort by AMC, the cabler known for the alpha-male protagonists in “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” to field a series led by female characters. Nash was an ingenue find for the show, which focused on the sometimes-surreal adventures of a plus-size woman working for a women’s beauty magazine who joins up with a group of feminist assassins targeting powerful men accused of sexual abuse.

“Dietland” averaged about 693,000 total viewers in L3 ratings and 203,000 in adults 18-49 over its run.