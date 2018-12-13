×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy to Return for ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
NARCOS MEXICO
CREDIT: Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Both Diego Luna and Scott McNairy are set to star in “Narcos: Mexico” Season 2, reprising their roles from Season 1.

Production recently began on the second season of the series, which is the fifth season total of the “Narcos” franchise. Luna was recently honored with a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for best actor in a drama series for his performance in in the show. The series itself also garnered a WGA nomination in the episodic drama category.

Originally intended as a fourth season of “Narcos,” which focused on the rise of the cocaine business in Colombia under Pablo Escobar and his Medellín Cartel, “Narcos: Mexico” became a new series, shifting the focus to the beginnings of the Mexican drug trade and how it became what it is today.

Season 1 charted the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

“Narcos: Mexico” is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Eric Newman will return as executive producer and showrunner. José Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard, and Andrés Baiz are also executive producers.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More TV

  • Leslie MoonvesCBS Upfront Presentation, New York,

    Cybill Shepherd Alleges Leslie Moonves Made Romantic Advances

    Actress Cybill Shepherd, who once starred in the CBS sitcom “Cybill” alleged in a recent interview that former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves propositioned her while they were dining at a restaurant. “His assistant and my assistant made a dinner date and we went to it and he was, well he was telling me his wife [...]

  • NARCOS MEXICO

    Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy to Return for 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2

    Both Diego Luna and Scott McNairy are set to star in “Narcos: Mexico” Season 2, reprising their roles from Season 1. Production recently began on the second season of the series, which is the fifth season total of the “Narcos” franchise. Luna was recently honored with a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for best actor in a [...]

  • Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in concert at

    Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Concert Film to Hit Netflix on New Year’s Eve

    Taylor Swift today announced that she is “gifting the world front row seats to the last show of the U.S. leg” of her “Reputation” tour with a concert film that will premiere on Netflix New Year’s Eve. “This epic concert film features pyro, fireworks, multiple stages and of course, a 63 foot cobra named Karyn,” [...]

  • New TV Adaptation of Kids' Classic

    New TV Adaptation of Kids' Classic 'The Velveteen Rabbit' in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

    The writer of upcoming BBC and Netflix series “Watership Down” and the producers behind hit animated specials including “The Gruffalo” are adapting the classic children’s tale “The Velveteen Rabbit” for TV. Magic Light Pictures and Tom Bidwell are in development on the project and already talking to broadcasters. For U.K.-based Magic Light, it will mark [...]

  • Smithsonian subscription VOD

    Smithsonian Networks Launches New Subscription VOD Service, Folding in Smithsonian Earth

    Smithsonian Networks has expanded its push to reach cord-cutters with the launch of Smithsonian Channel Plus, promising subscribers 1,000-plus hours of streaming nonfiction programming for $5 per month. The new subscription VOD service incorporates and supersedes Smithsonian Earth, the company’s $3.99-monthly SVOD service that launched three years ago, which had been geared around nature and wildlife. [...]

  • 'My Brilliant Friend' Scores Brilliant Ratings

    'My Brilliant Friend' Scores Brilliant Ratings at Home

    With its international rollout well underway, the critically acclaimed TV series “My Brilliant Friend,” based on the first of Italian author Elena Ferrante’s bestselling “Neapolitan Novels,” is scoring strong ratings at home in Italy, and is also playing well in the U.S. and U.K. The show, which explores the bounds of female friendship, is being [...]

  • Himesh Patel, Ewen Leslie Join BBC

    Himesh Patel, Ewen Leslie Join BBC Adaptation of Man Booker Prize Winner ‘The Luminaries’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Himesh Patel and Ewen Leslie have joined “The Luminaries,” with production now underway on the highly anticipated series adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel. The pair join Eve Hewson (“The Knick”), Eva Green (“Penny Dreadful”) and Marton Csokas (“Into the Badlands”) in the period piece. The high-end drama is being produced by Working [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad