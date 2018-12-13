Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy to Return for ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2

Both Diego Luna and Scott McNairy are set to star in “Narcos: Mexico” Season 2, reprising their roles from Season 1.

Production recently began on the second season of the series, which is the fifth season total of the “Narcos” franchise. Luna was recently honored with a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for best actor in a drama series for his performance in in the show. The series itself also garnered a WGA nomination in the episodic drama category.

Originally intended as a fourth season of “Narcos,” which focused on the rise of the cocaine business in Colombia under Pablo Escobar and his Medellín Cartel, “Narcos: Mexico” became a new series, shifting the focus to the beginnings of the Mexican drug trade and how it became what it is today.

Season 1 charted the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

“Narcos: Mexico” is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Eric Newman will return as executive producer and showrunner. José Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard, and Andrés Baiz are also executive producers.