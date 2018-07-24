NBC Taps Diane Paulus and Alex Rudzinski to Direct ‘Hair Live!’

NBC has found the directors of its latest live television musical, “Hair Live,” with Diane Paulus and Alex Rudzinski teaming as stage director and live TV director for the show.

Paulus received a Tony nomination for directing the 2009 Broadway revival of “Hair.” She’s the second woman to direct a live TV musical since Beth McCarthy Miller worked on “The Sound of Music Live” with Rob Marshall in 2013. That production kicked off the current mania for live musical events. “Hair Live” is set to air May 19.

Rudzinski is returning to the TV director’s chair after grabbing a 2018 Emmy nomination for his work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” He won an Emmy in 2016 for co-directing Fox’s “Grease Live.”

Rudzinski will also executive produce the telecast along with Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, who have served as executive producers all of NBC’s musicals since “Sound of Music Live.”

“We have the dream team to bring ‘Hair Live!’ vividly to life and create another unforgettable night of live television,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “I was at the electrifying opening night of Diane Paulus’ Tony-winning revival of ‘Hair’ 10 years ago and was blown away by how relevant and utterly joyous this show became in her hands. She is one of the most successful directors working in the theatre today and we’re thrilled she will be collaborating with Alex Rudzinski, the most daring director working in live musical television.”

“Hair Live” follows a group of activist hippies resisting the Vietnam War in New York City in a rebellion against their conservative parents and the draft.

