‘Detroiters’ Canceled at Comedy Central After Two Seasons

By
Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Courtesy of Comedy Central

Comedy Central has canceled its Motor City series “Detroiters” after two seasons.

The scripted half-hour from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Comedy Central Productions bowed in early 2017. Season two premiered in June.

The buddy comedy was created by stars Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson along with “Saturday Night Live” veterans Zach Kanin and Joe Kelly. “Detroiters” featured Richardson and Robinson as two longtime friends and local advertising executives who aim to restore the city’s luster as they hustle to make a living with local accounts. The show was generally well-received by critics.

The series featured cameos from a number of prominent Detroit figures and stars with ties to the city, notably Keegan Michael-Key.

Richardson confirmed word of the show’s cancellation and raised the prospect of the show continuing on at another network. So did Amber Ruffin, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer who also worked on “Detroiters.”

