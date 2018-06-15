‘Desus & Mero’ Viceland Run to End as Stars Near Showtime Deal

“Desus & Mero” is set to end its run on Viceland as its stars eye a new deal at Showtime.

Variety has confirmed that the final episode of the late-night talker is scheduled to air on Viceland June 28. Hosted by Desus Nice and the Kid Mero, the series has been a rare generator of buzz for the cabler, a partnership between Vice Media and A+E Networks that ranks one of televisions least watched nationally distributed cable channels.

The two Bronx natives, who come came to prominence through their podcast “The Bodega Boys” and web series “Desus vs. Mero” are said to be in talks with premium cable network Showtime on a possible deal for a weekly talk series.

Representatives for Viceland and Showtime declined to comment.

The end of “Desus & Mero” comes at a transition point for Vice, just weeks after Nancy Dubuc officially began her new role as CEO of the media company.

Dubuc in March exited her post as CEO of A+E Networks to take the top job at Vice Media. The move followed a shake-up in Vice’s uppermost ranks that saw several high-ranking executives leave the company amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Deadline first reported news of the show’s end.