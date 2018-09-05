‘Designated Survivor’ Heads to Netflix for Season 3

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (8563773a)Kiefer Sutherland"Designated Survivor" TV series - 2016
CREDIT: Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Designated Survivor” is officially moving from ABC to Netflix for its third season, Variety has learned.

The political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland was cancelled by ABC back in May, but rumors began to swirl almost immediately that series producer eOne were looking to continue the show with the streaming giant. Neal Baer will join the series as showrunner for the third season, which will consist of 10 episodes. Baer will now be the fifth showrunner on “Designated Survivor” since it began.

In the new season,  President Kirkman (Sutherland) will face a political reality–campaigning. What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and “fake news.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play President Kirkman for season 3 of ‘Designated Survivor’ with Netflix, eOne and Neal Baer,” Sutherland said. “I believe this format will allow us to continue to delve deeply into storylines and issues concerning the American electorate that were not previously possible.”

Along with Baer and series creator Mark Guggenheim, Mark Gordon, Sutherland, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood, and Peter Noah will all serve as executive producers. The new season will go into production later this year for a 2019 launch, with Seasons 1 and 2 of the show coming exclusively to Netflix this fall.

As Variety reported at the time of the ABC cancellation, the show was ultimately axed by the broadcaster due in part to a potential significant rise in production costs going into the third season as well as declining ratings.

The Season 3 pick up for the show marks the second time in just three months that Netflix has saved a broadcast show after its cancellation. Back in June, Netflix ordered a fourth season of “Lucifer” after it was cancelled by Fox.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    TV News Roundup: 'The Walking Dead' Season 9 Drops First Look Images

    “Designated Survivor” is officially moving from ABC to Netflix for its third season, Variety has learned. The political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland was cancelled by ABC back in May, but rumors began to swirl almost immediately that series producer eOne were looking to continue the show with the streaming giant. Neal Baer will join the series […]

  • The Miniaturist Review

    TV Review: 'The Miniaturist' on PBS

    “Designated Survivor” is officially moving from ABC to Netflix for its third season, Variety has learned. The political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland was cancelled by ABC back in May, but rumors began to swirl almost immediately that series producer eOne were looking to continue the show with the streaming giant. Neal Baer will join the series […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Designated Survivor' Heads to Netflix for Season 3

    “Designated Survivor” is officially moving from ABC to Netflix for its third season, Variety has learned. The political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland was cancelled by ABC back in May, but rumors began to swirl almost immediately that series producer eOne were looking to continue the show with the streaming giant. Neal Baer will join the series […]

  • American Horror Story Apocalypse Trailer

    'American Horror Story: Apocalypse': The Anti-Christ Arrives in Full Trailer

    “Designated Survivor” is officially moving from ABC to Netflix for its third season, Variety has learned. The political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland was cancelled by ABC back in May, but rumors began to swirl almost immediately that series producer eOne were looking to continue the show with the streaming giant. Neal Baer will join the series […]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple, Amazon Execs Take Content Search to TIFF

    “Designated Survivor” is officially moving from ABC to Netflix for its third season, Variety has learned. The political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland was cancelled by ABC back in May, but rumors began to swirl almost immediately that series producer eOne were looking to continue the show with the streaming giant. Neal Baer will join the series […]

  • Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018

    CBS, National Amusements in Talks to Settle Lawsuit Over Control of Company

    “Designated Survivor” is officially moving from ABC to Netflix for its third season, Variety has learned. The political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland was cancelled by ABC back in May, but rumors began to swirl almost immediately that series producer eOne were looking to continue the show with the streaming giant. Neal Baer will join the series […]

  • American Woman

    'American Woman' Canceled by Paramount Network

    “Designated Survivor” is officially moving from ABC to Netflix for its third season, Variety has learned. The political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland was cancelled by ABC back in May, but rumors began to swirl almost immediately that series producer eOne were looking to continue the show with the streaming giant. Neal Baer will join the series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad