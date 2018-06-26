‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser Signs Lionsgate Deal

“Dear White People” executive producer and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television. Under the agreement, Bowser will produce and develop new projects for Lionsgate, which produces “Dear White People” for streaming service Netflix.

“We’re incredibly proud to begin this new phase of our relationship with Yvette who’s helmed some of the most iconic and diverse shows in television,” said Lionsgate executive vice president and head of worldwide scripted television Chris Selak. “With her creative vision, sophisticated wit and passion for telling authentic, relatable stories, we look forward to collaborating with her on new series that reflect her bold, original and provocative signature.”

Bowser, whose previous work includes the series “Black-ish” and “Living Single,” joins a stable of writing and producing talent at Lionsgate that includes Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (“Two and a Half Men”), Courtney Kemp (“Power”), Paul Feig (“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale”), Eugenio Derbez and Ben O’Dell (“Overboard,” “Instructions Not Included”), Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz (“Nashville”), Joel Silver (“The Matrix” and “Lethal Weapon” franchises) and John Goldwyn (“Dexter”).

“I’m delighted to expand my relationship with Kevin, Chris and the rest of the Lionsgate team through this exciting new venture,” said Bowser. “Lionsgate’s longstanding commitment to deliver daring premium content to diverse audiences makes them a perfect partner, and I look forward to working together on more projects for their slate.”

Bowser is represented by WME and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.