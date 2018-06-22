You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dear White People’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has renewed Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday.

The series, which deals with issues of race, class and sexuality in a college campus setting (the fictional Winchester University), will return for 10 more episodes on the streamer next year.

The renewal announcement came in the form of a social asset from the show’s narrator Giancarlo Esposito, who was also revealed to be an important member of the Order of X, the university’s secret society, in the second season finale.

Playing with the idea of how information gets passed around online, a topic dealt with heavily in the show’s second season take on fake news and the alt-right, the renewal announcement was designed like a video message. It started by announcing itself as a “transmission” from the Order of X before revealing Esposito sitting and speaking directly to the camera.

“Now that I have your attention,” he said, “…I come with a message of truth. To clarify the false information that’s being disseminated around the world today: ‘Dear White People’ will be returning to Netflix for Season 3. We’ll meet you there.”

“Dear White People,” which was created by Simien based on his 2014 movie of the same name, also comes from executive producer and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the series stars Logan Browning, DeRon Horton, Brandon P. Bell, Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson and John Patrick Amedori. The second season, entitled “Dear White People Volume 2,” launched on Netflix May 4 and is available to stream now.

WATCH: ‘That’s Life’ with ‘Dear White People’ creator Justin Simien

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Dear White People Netflix

    'Dear White People' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday. The series, which deals with issues of race, class and sexuality in a college campus setting (the fictional Winchester University), will return for 10 more episodes on the streamer next year. The renewal announcement came in the form of […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Netflix & Pill" -

    'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners' Ordered by ABC

    Netflix has renewed Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday. The series, which deals with issues of race, class and sexuality in a college campus setting (the fictional Winchester University), will return for 10 more episodes on the streamer next year. The renewal announcement came in the form of […]

  • Jason Bateman Ozark

    TV Roundup: 'Ozark' Season 2 Release Date, Anita Baker Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

    Netflix has renewed Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday. The series, which deals with issues of race, class and sexuality in a college campus setting (the fictional Winchester University), will return for 10 more episodes on the streamer next year. The renewal announcement came in the form of […]

  • Charles Krauthammer Weeks to Live

    Charles Krauthammer, Columnist and Fox News Commentator, Dies at 68

    Netflix has renewed Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday. The series, which deals with issues of race, class and sexuality in a college campus setting (the fictional Winchester University), will return for 10 more episodes on the streamer next year. The renewal announcement came in the form of […]

  • 'Better Call Saul': Rhea Seehorn, Vince

    'Better Call Saul': 10 Things We Learned About Season 4 From the AMC Summit Panel

    Netflix has renewed Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday. The series, which deals with issues of race, class and sexuality in a college campus setting (the fictional Winchester University), will return for 10 more episodes on the streamer next year. The renewal announcement came in the form of […]

  • Steven S. DeKnight Pacific Rim 2

    'Daredevil' EP Steven S. DeKnight Signs Netflix Deal

    Netflix has renewed Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday. The series, which deals with issues of race, class and sexuality in a college campus setting (the fictional Winchester University), will return for 10 more episodes on the streamer next year. The renewal announcement came in the form of […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Rose Marie Estate Robbed After Actress' Death (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has renewed Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday. The series, which deals with issues of race, class and sexuality in a college campus setting (the fictional Winchester University), will return for 10 more episodes on the streamer next year. The renewal announcement came in the form of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad