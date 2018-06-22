‘Dear White People’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed Justin Simien’s “Dear White People” for a third season, the streamer announced Thursday.

The series, which deals with issues of race, class and sexuality in a college campus setting (the fictional Winchester University), will return for 10 more episodes on the streamer next year.

The renewal announcement came in the form of a social asset from the show’s narrator Giancarlo Esposito, who was also revealed to be an important member of the Order of X, the university’s secret society, in the second season finale.

Playing with the idea of how information gets passed around online, a topic dealt with heavily in the show’s second season take on fake news and the alt-right, the renewal announcement was designed like a video message. It started by announcing itself as a “transmission” from the Order of X before revealing Esposito sitting and speaking directly to the camera.

“Now that I have your attention,” he said, “…I come with a message of truth. To clarify the false information that’s being disseminated around the world today: ‘Dear White People’ will be returning to Netflix for Season 3. We’ll meet you there.”

“Dear White People,” which was created by Simien based on his 2014 movie of the same name, also comes from executive producer and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the series stars Logan Browning, DeRon Horton, Brandon P. Bell, Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, Ashley Blaine Featherson and John Patrick Amedori. The second season, entitled “Dear White People Volume 2,” launched on Netflix May 4 and is available to stream now.

WATCH: ‘That’s Life’ with ‘Dear White People’ creator Justin Simien