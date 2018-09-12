James Marsden, Ed Asner Join Netflix Series ‘Dead to Me’

James Marsden, Ed Asner
James Marsden and Ed Asner have been cast in the upcoming Netflix series “Dead to Me.”

The series is described as a dark comedy about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Marsden and Asner join previously announced cast members Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Max Jenkins, and Luke Roessler.

Marsden will play a love interest to Judy (Cardellini) who seems confident and logical, but beyond that facade is a vulnerable man with a complicated past who is drawn to Judy’s big heart and free spirit.

Asner will play a resident at the assisted living facility where Judy works. He and Judy share a sweet bond and often lean on each other to get through life’s twists and turns.

Marsden was most recently seen in the hit HBO series “Westworld” in the role of Teddy. He is also set to appear in the upcoming films “Sonic the Hedgehog” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” He is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent, and Literary Management.

Asner is a film and television legend with a career spanning six decades. In addition to iconic roles in projects like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Asner has remained highly active, appearing in shows like “Cobra Kai,” “The Good Wife,” and “Hawaii Five-0” in the past few years. He is repped by Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.

Netflix gave “Dead to Me” a 10-episode straight-to-series order back in April. It hails from writer and executive producer Liz Feldman. Applegate will also executive produce along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Gloria Sanchez.

 

