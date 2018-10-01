DC Universe’s ‘Titans’ to Stream on Netflix Internationally

Netflix has acquired the international streaming rights to the DC Universe series “Titans,” Variety has learned.

The series is due to premiere on DC Universe, the recently-launched DC branded streaming service, on Oct. 12. It will stream on Netflix outside of the U.S. and China, with Netflix not being available in the latter country.

This marks the latest instance of Netflix acquiring the international rights to a new series from another streaming service. For example, Netflix also airs the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery” outside the U.S. and Canada.

“Titans” is an 11 episode live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be super heroes: Dick Grayson, a.k.a Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and many others. The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson.

Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker, and John Fawcett executive produce. THe series is produced by Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

DC Universe officially launched on Sept. 15, with the new streamer having already launched the news program “DC Daily.” In addition to “Titans,” the initial programming slate includes the live-action shows “Doom Patrol,” “Stargirl,” and “Swamp Thing.” DC Universe is also prepping the animated shows “Young Justice: Outsiders” and “Harley Quinn.”