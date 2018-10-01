You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DC Universe’s ‘Titans’ to Stream on Netflix Internationally

Netflix has acquired the international streaming rights to the DC Universe series “Titans,” Variety has learned.

The series is due to premiere on DC Universe, the recently-launched DC branded streaming service, on Oct. 12. It will stream on Netflix outside of the U.S. and China, with Netflix not being available in the latter country.

This marks the latest instance of Netflix acquiring the international rights to a new series from another streaming service. For example, Netflix also airs the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery” outside the U.S. and Canada.

Titans” is an 11 episode live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be super heroes: Dick Grayson, a.k.a Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and many others. The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson.

Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker, and John Fawcett executive produce. THe series is produced by Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

DC Universe officially launched on Sept. 15, with the new streamer having already launched the news program “DC Daily.” In addition to “Titans,” the initial programming slate includes the live-action shows “Doom Patrol,” “Stargirl,” and “Swamp Thing.” DC Universe is also prepping the animated shows “Young Justice: Outsiders” and “Harley Quinn.”

    DC Universe's 'Titans' to Stream on Netflix Internationally

    TV Review: 'The Neighborhood' on CBS

    Apple Music, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Partner for Emerging Artist Program (EXCLUSIVE)

    ‘Babylon Berlin’ Is the Biggest Drama Launch on German TV in 2018

    California Toughens Sexual Harassment Laws, Launches Gender Parity Push for Corporate Boards

    Kanye West Underwhelms on ‘Saturday Night Live,' Delivers Political Rant After Show Ends

    Matt Damon Appears as Brett Kavanaugh in 'Saturday Night Live' Premiere (Watch)

