Netflix Orders ‘Daybreak’ Series Adaptation

Netflix has ordered a dark comedy series based on the Brian Ralph graphic novel “Daybreak.”

The series finds 17 year old high school outcast Josh searching for his missing girlfriend Sam in post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. He is joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12 year old, Angelica, and Josh’s former high school bully, Wesley, now turned pacifist samurai. Josh and the group tries to stay alive amidst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him.

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Aron Eli Coleite co-created the series with Brad Peyton. Both will executive produce, with Coleite serving as showrunner and Peyton serving as director. Jeff Fierson will also executive produce.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Coleite was also attached to the “Locke & Key” series adaptation at Netflix, which he helped re-develop with Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill after it moved over from Hulu. He also previously worked on “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Peyton, meanwhile, has directed Dwayne Johnson in the films “Rampage,” “San Andreas,” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.” He is also set to direct the upcoming sequel “San Andreas 2.”