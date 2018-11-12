×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Spade to Star in Comedy in Development at HBO from Diablo Cody, Jason Reitman

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Spade attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Week Of" in New York. Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade. The fashion designer killed herself in JunePeople David Spade, New York, USA - 23 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutt

David Spade is attached to star in a comedy series currently in the works at HBO from writer Diablo CodyVariety has confirmed.

The untitled half-hour series follows Calvin Wash (Spade), a semi-famous grunge musician in the ’90s who was hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he meets troubled 20-something actress Bailey, both of their lives change in unexpected and electrifying ways.

Spade will serve as a producer on the project in addition to starring. Cody will write and executive produce, with Jason Reitman executive producing and directing. Cody’s Vita Vera Films and Reitman’s Right of Way Films will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The project reunites Reitman and Cody, who famously first collaborated on the critically-acclaimed film “Juno” in 2007. Since then, they have also worked together on the films “Tully,” “Young Adult” and “Jennifer’s Body.”

Cody is repped by WME, MXN Entertainment, and McKuin Franke. Reitman is repped by WME and Jacoway Tyerman.

Should the project go to series, it would mark Spade’s first starring role in a TV series since his days on “Rules of Engagement.” He previously picked up an Emmy nomination for his role on the popular sitcom “Just Shoot Me” and appeared on “Saturday Night Live” for five years. On the film side, Spade is known for his collaborations with Chris Farley like “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep” as well as films like “Joe Dirt,” “The Benchwarmers,” and “Grown Ups.” Spade is also a celebrated stand up comedian and continues to tour to this day.

He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Deadline first reported the project’s development.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • David Spade attends the premiere of

    David Spade to Star in Comedy in Development at HBO from Diablo Cody, Jason Reitman

    David Spade is attached to star in a comedy series currently in the works at HBO from writer Diablo Cody, Variety has confirmed. The untitled half-hour series follows Calvin Wash (Spade), a semi-famous grunge musician in the ’90s who was hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he […]

  • Host Valerie Bertinelli poses for a

    Food Network Strikes Multi-Series Deal With Valerie Bertinelli (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Spade is attached to star in a comedy series currently in the works at HBO from writer Diablo Cody, Variety has confirmed. The untitled half-hour series follows Calvin Wash (Spade), a semi-famous grunge musician in the ’90s who was hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he […]

  • Black-Ish Gap Year

    'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris No Longer Sure He'd Want Kanye West to Guest Star

    David Spade is attached to star in a comedy series currently in the works at HBO from writer Diablo Cody, Variety has confirmed. The untitled half-hour series follows Calvin Wash (Spade), a semi-famous grunge musician in the ’90s who was hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he […]

  • MANIFEST -- "Connecting Flights" Episode 105

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 22: 'Manifest' Averaging 106% Growth

    David Spade is attached to star in a comedy series currently in the works at HBO from writer Diablo Cody, Variety has confirmed. The untitled half-hour series follows Calvin Wash (Spade), a semi-famous grunge musician in the ’90s who was hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he […]

  • REAL COUNTRY -- Episode 103 --

    The Search for Country’s Next Star Gets 'Real' With Shania Twain's New Show

    David Spade is attached to star in a comedy series currently in the works at HBO from writer Diablo Cody, Variety has confirmed. The untitled half-hour series follows Calvin Wash (Spade), a semi-famous grunge musician in the ’90s who was hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he […]

  • Marti Noxon Portrait Dietland Variety

    Marti Noxon Sets Netflix Overall Deal

    David Spade is attached to star in a comedy series currently in the works at HBO from writer Diablo Cody, Variety has confirmed. The untitled half-hour series follows Calvin Wash (Spade), a semi-famous grunge musician in the ’90s who was hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he […]

  • CBS All Access

    CBS All Access Orders True-Crime Series 'Interrogation'

    David Spade is attached to star in a comedy series currently in the works at HBO from writer Diablo Cody, Variety has confirmed. The untitled half-hour series follows Calvin Wash (Spade), a semi-famous grunge musician in the ’90s who was hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad