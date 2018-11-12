David Spade to Star in Comedy in Development at HBO from Diablo Cody, Jason Reitman

David Spade is attached to star in a comedy series currently in the works at HBO from writer Diablo Cody, Variety has confirmed.

The untitled half-hour series follows Calvin Wash (Spade), a semi-famous grunge musician in the ’90s who was hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he meets troubled 20-something actress Bailey, both of their lives change in unexpected and electrifying ways.

Spade will serve as a producer on the project in addition to starring. Cody will write and executive produce, with Jason Reitman executive producing and directing. Cody’s Vita Vera Films and Reitman’s Right of Way Films will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The project reunites Reitman and Cody, who famously first collaborated on the critically-acclaimed film “Juno” in 2007. Since then, they have also worked together on the films “Tully,” “Young Adult” and “Jennifer’s Body.”

Should the project go to series, it would mark Spade’s first starring role in a TV series since his days on “Rules of Engagement.” He previously picked up an Emmy nomination for his role on the popular sitcom “Just Shoot Me” and appeared on “Saturday Night Live” for five years. On the film side, Spade is known for his collaborations with Chris Farley like “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep” as well as films like “Joe Dirt,” “The Benchwarmers,” and “Grown Ups.” Spade is also a celebrated stand up comedian and continues to tour to this day.

