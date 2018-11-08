David Simon’s ‘Plot Against America’ Miniseries Lands at HBO With Production Commitment

David Simon’s planned miniseries based on “The Plot Against America” has found a home at HBO, Variety has learned.

The six-part mini, based on the Philip Roth book of the same name, has scored a production commitment at the premium cabler. Simon had announced as early as last year that he was planning to adapt the book, though no network was attached at that time.

The series imagines an alternate American history told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey, as they watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

Simon and Ed Burns will serve as writers and executive producers. Joe Roth, Nina Noble, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Philip Roth will executive produce, with Dennis Stratton co-executive producing.

Simon has been a fixture at HBO ever since the launch of his critically-acclaimed drama series “The Wire” in 2002. Since then, he has shephered projects like “Generation Kill,” “Treme,” “Show Me a Hero,” and most recently “The Deuce.” “The Deuce” recently concluded its second season, with HBO having previously announced that the show would return for a third and final season. Related 'Watchmen' Pilot Cast Revealed, Regina King in Lead Role Susanne Bier to Direct Nicole Kidman HBO Series 'The Undoing'

“We’re always conjuring the last scene before we write the first,” Simon tweeted at the time of the renewal. “So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended. Thanks, @HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for #thedeuce to tell its full story.”

Burns and Simon’s previous collaborations include the HBO miniseries “The Corner,” based on their book “The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood.” Burns was also a writer on “The Wire” and “Generation Kill.”

Variety exclusively reported back in April that Simon and Spain’s Mediapro were in early development on “A Dry Run,” a miniseries set during the Spanish Civil War. Simon, George Pelecanos, and Dennis Lehane are attached to that project as writers.