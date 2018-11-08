You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Simon’s ‘Plot Against America’ Miniseries Lands at HBO With Production Commitment

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Plot Against America Philip Roth
CREDIT: Cover Courtesy of Amazon

David Simon’s planned miniseries based on “The Plot Against America” has found a home at HBOVariety has learned.

The six-part mini, based on the Philip Roth book of the same name, has scored a production commitment at the premium cabler. Simon had announced as early as last year that he was planning to adapt the book, though no network was attached at that time.

The series imagines an alternate American history told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey, as they watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

Simon and Ed Burns will serve as writers and executive producers. Joe Roth, Nina Noble, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Philip Roth will executive produce, with Dennis Stratton co-executive producing.

Simon has been a fixture at HBO ever since the launch of his critically-acclaimed drama series “The Wire” in 2002. Since then, he has shephered projects like “Generation Kill,” “Treme,” “Show Me a Hero,” and most recently “The Deuce.” “The Deuce” recently concluded its second season, with HBO having previously announced that the show would return for a third and final season.

Related

“We’re always conjuring the last scene before we write the first,” Simon tweeted at the time of the renewal. “So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended. Thanks, @HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for #thedeuce to tell its full story.”

Burns and Simon’s previous collaborations include the HBO miniseries “The Corner,” based on their book “The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood.” Burns was also a writer on “The Wire” and “Generation Kill.”

Variety exclusively reported back in April that Simon and Spain’s Mediapro were in early development on “A Dry Run,” a miniseries set during the Spanish Civil War. Simon, George Pelecanos, and Dennis Lehane are attached to that project as writers.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Tucker Carlson

    Fox News Executives Call for Civility After Tucker Carlson Protest

    David Simon’s planned miniseries based on “The Plot Against America” has found a home at HBO, Variety has learned. The six-part mini, based on the Philip Roth book of the same name, has scored a production commitment at the premium cabler. Simon had announced as early as last year that he was planning to adapt the […]

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus Renews Funding Agreement With French Film Industry

    David Simon’s planned miniseries based on “The Plot Against America” has found a home at HBO, Variety has learned. The six-part mini, based on the Philip Roth book of the same name, has scored a production commitment at the premium cabler. Simon had announced as early as last year that he was planning to adapt the […]

  • Mira Sorvino Variety Facetime Portrait

    Mira Sorvino on #MeToo's Impact and Her New Show 'StartUp'

    David Simon’s planned miniseries based on “The Plot Against America” has found a home at HBO, Variety has learned. The six-part mini, based on the Philip Roth book of the same name, has scored a production commitment at the premium cabler. Simon had announced as early as last year that he was planning to adapt the […]

  • THE HANDMAID'S TALE -- "June" --

    How the Entertainment Industry Is Rising to Meet Demand for More Adaptations

    David Simon’s planned miniseries based on “The Plot Against America” has found a home at HBO, Variety has learned. The six-part mini, based on the Philip Roth book of the same name, has scored a production commitment at the premium cabler. Simon had announced as early as last year that he was planning to adapt the […]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    Arkansas Man Arrested for Making Threatening Calls to CNN

    David Simon’s planned miniseries based on “The Plot Against America” has found a home at HBO, Variety has learned. The six-part mini, based on the Philip Roth book of the same name, has scored a production commitment at the premium cabler. Simon had announced as early as last year that he was planning to adapt the […]

  • megyn Kelly Today

    Daytime TV Still Draws Top Talent Despite Some High-Profile Failures

    David Simon’s planned miniseries based on “The Plot Against America” has found a home at HBO, Variety has learned. The six-part mini, based on the Philip Roth book of the same name, has scored a production commitment at the premium cabler. Simon had announced as early as last year that he was planning to adapt the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad