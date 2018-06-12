You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Shore Extends Sony Overall Deal

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

David Shore has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under extension, Shore, creator of “The Good Doctor” and “House,” will continue to develop and produce television projects exclusively for SPT through his company Shore Z.

David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce compelling characters and stories that audiences love. We look forward to continuing to work with David and Shore Z and are proud to have them in the Sony Pictures Television family,” said Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, President and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Television.

Shore Z is run by Shore’s business partner Erin Gunn, who is overseeing numerous projects in development, including “Accused” at Paramount Network. The new overall deal comes on the heald of a successful freshman run for “The Good Doctor,” which finished 2017-18 as the top television drama in the 18-49 demo, accodring to Nielsen data.

“Erin and I appreciate the true collaborative relationship we have with Tony Vinciquerra, Mike Hopkins and Jeff Frost. They are tremendously supportive and collaborative and have made Sony a great home for us,” said Shore.

David Shore is represented by ICM Partners, manager Larry Shuman, and attorney is Bill Sobel.

More TV

  • Anthony Bourdain Dead

    TV News Roundup: 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' to Remain on Netflix

    David Shore has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under extension, Shore, creator of “The Good Doctor” and “House,” will continue to develop and produce television projects exclusively for SPT through his company Shore Z. “David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce […]

  • David Shore Extends Sony Overall Deal

    David Shore Extends Sony Overall Deal

    David Shore has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under extension, Shore, creator of “The Good Doctor” and “House,” will continue to develop and produce television projects exclusively for SPT through his company Shore Z. “David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce […]

  • Rachel Brosnahan, Kit Harington

    Emmys 2018: Drama Submissions Down Despite 'Game of Thrones' Return to Ballot

    David Shore has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under extension, Shore, creator of “The Good Doctor” and “House,” will continue to develop and produce television projects exclusively for SPT through his company Shore Z. “David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce […]

  • Handmaid's Tale FYC

    Emmy Awards Madness: Laundry Machines, Free Juices and Piles of Screeners

    David Shore has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under extension, Shore, creator of “The Good Doctor” and “House,” will continue to develop and produce television projects exclusively for SPT through his company Shore Z. “David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce […]

  • Comcast Takes on Disney with Dreamworks

    Decisive AT&T Victory Sets Stage for Comcast to Challenge Disney for 21st Century Fox Assets

    David Shore has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under extension, Shore, creator of “The Good Doctor” and “House,” will continue to develop and produce television projects exclusively for SPT through his company Shore Z. “David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce […]

  • 'Love Is' TV show premiere

    Why Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil Shared Their Love Story in 'Love Is__'

    David Shore has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under extension, Shore, creator of “The Good Doctor” and “House,” will continue to develop and produce television projects exclusively for SPT through his company Shore Z. “David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce […]

  • vida TV Show Lionsgate

    'Vida' Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

    David Shore has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under extension, Shore, creator of “The Good Doctor” and “House,” will continue to develop and produce television projects exclusively for SPT through his company Shore Z. “David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad