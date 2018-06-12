David Shore Extends Sony Overall Deal

David Shore has signed a new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under extension, Shore, creator of “The Good Doctor” and “House,” will continue to develop and produce television projects exclusively for SPT through his company Shore Z.

“David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce compelling characters and stories that audiences love. We look forward to continuing to work with David and Shore Z and are proud to have them in the Sony Pictures Television family,” said Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, President and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Television.

Shore Z is run by Shore’s business partner Erin Gunn, who is overseeing numerous projects in development, including “Accused” at Paramount Network. The new overall deal comes on the heald of a successful freshman run for “The Good Doctor,” which finished 2017-18 as the top television drama in the 18-49 demo, accodring to Nielsen data.

“Erin and I appreciate the true collaborative relationship we have with Tony Vinciquerra, Mike Hopkins and Jeff Frost. They are tremendously supportive and collaborative and have made Sony a great home for us,” said Shore.

David Shore is represented by ICM Partners, manager Larry Shuman, and attorney is Bill Sobel.