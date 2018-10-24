You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

British Police’s Search for David Schwimmer ‘Lookalike’ Creates Social Media Frenzy

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/ Shutterstock

British police have had to issue a tongue-in-cheek statement confirming that they have ruled out actor David Schwimmer as a suspect in a theft case after posting a “wanted” picture of someone who bore a striking resemblance to the “Friends” star.

Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook in droves after the original picture was posted on the Blackpool Police’s Facebook page on Tuesday. The force said they wanted to speak to the unidentified man about a theft at a local restaurant. “Do you recognise this man?” the post asked. Many people thought they did, or at least spied a resemblance.

The post has now received 124,000 comments, and counting. “I don’t think it’s been this guy’s day, his week, his month or even his year,” one person wrote – part of the deluge of “Friends” references and Ross quotes. “The one where Ross steals beer,” someone else snickered. “People need to approach him with caution!! If provoked he may turn into red Ross, a man who’s mastered unagi,” another person said.

The police have now said that Schwimmer, who is appearing in the revived “Will & Grace,” has a solid alibi. “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” the cops said in a Facebook update. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Related

There was no update on whether the actual suspect had turned himself in or been taken in for questioning by authorities. They want to quiz him about the theft of a jacket, wallet and cellphone from Mr. Basrai’s restaurant in Blackpool, a seaside resort town in northern England famous for its beach and illuminations.

“Friends” was a huge hit in Britain, where it can still be watched daily on Channel 4, Comedy Central and Netflix.

Schwimmer is known to the authorities in Britain – passport-control officials, anyway – as he has come to the U.K. in the past to perform on the London stage, in Neil LaBute’s “Some Girls” in 2005, and is producing a BBC adaptation of the play “Love.” He was not, however, in Blackpool on Sept. 20 – not even on a break.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • CBS Sets Six Participants in 2018-19

    CBS Sets Six Participants in 2018-19 Writers Mentoring Program

    British police have had to issue a tongue-in-cheek statement confirming that they have ruled out actor David Schwimmer as a suspect in a theft case after posting a “wanted” picture of someone who bore a striking resemblance to the “Friends” star. Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook in droves after the original picture […]

  • IDA Announces 2018 Documentary Nominees

    'Crime + Punishment,' 'Free Solo,' 'Minding the Gap' Among 2018 IDA Documentary Nominees

    British police have had to issue a tongue-in-cheek statement confirming that they have ruled out actor David Schwimmer as a suspect in a theft case after posting a “wanted” picture of someone who bore a striking resemblance to the “Friends” star. Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook in droves after the original picture […]

  • ladygang, keltie knight, becca toobin, jac

    Inside E!'s New 'LadyGang' Talk Show: 'Nothing Is Scripted or Pre-Planned'

    British police have had to issue a tongue-in-cheek statement confirming that they have ruled out actor David Schwimmer as a suspect in a theft case after posting a “wanted” picture of someone who bore a striking resemblance to the “Friends” star. Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook in droves after the original picture […]

  • U.K. Police Search for David Schwimmer

    British Police's Search for David Schwimmer 'Lookalike' Creates Social Media Frenzy

    British police have had to issue a tongue-in-cheek statement confirming that they have ruled out actor David Schwimmer as a suspect in a theft case after posting a “wanted” picture of someone who bore a striking resemblance to the “Friends” star. Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook in droves after the original picture […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Executives Hail WarnerMedia's Boost to Bottom Line in Q3

    British police have had to issue a tongue-in-cheek statement confirming that they have ruled out actor David Schwimmer as a suspect in a theft case after posting a “wanted” picture of someone who bore a striking resemblance to the “Friends” star. Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook in droves after the original picture […]

  • Deutsche Telekom Launches Magenta TV as

    Deutsche Telekom Launches MagentaTV as German OTT Market Heats Up

    British police have had to issue a tongue-in-cheek statement confirming that they have ruled out actor David Schwimmer as a suspect in a theft case after posting a “wanted” picture of someone who bore a striking resemblance to the “Friends” star. Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook in droves after the original picture […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly, Under Tough Spotlight, Apologizes Again For ‘Blackface' Gaffe

    British police have had to issue a tongue-in-cheek statement confirming that they have ruled out actor David Schwimmer as a suspect in a theft case after posting a “wanted” picture of someone who bore a striking resemblance to the “Friends” star. Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook in droves after the original picture […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad