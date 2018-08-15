You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Showtime’s David Nevins on How Streaming Has Changed the Game

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Nevins, President & CEO of Showtime Networks Inc., speaks at Showtime TCA Winter Press Tour 2018Showtime TCA Winter Press Tour 2018 at the The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, CA, USA - 6 January 2018
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Programming a premium cable network in the Peak TV era is not for the faint of heart. Showtime Networks president-CEO David Nevins discusses the new economics of direct-to-consumer streaming and how it has changed the way Showtime operates in the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment.

“You have to go the extra mile to find originality,” Nevins says. “With so much stuff happening out there, there are a lot of people repeating themselves and playing in a similar sandbox. You’ve got to go further for originality. But the range of people who want to do television is greater than ever. You’ve got to dig a little harder and be a little bit more adventurous than in the old days, but that’s the good news.”

Listen to this week’s podcast for free below:

Showtime launched its standalone streaming app in July 2015, which marked the first time prospective subscribers could even consider shelling out for CBS Corp.’s pay cabler without the need for a larger MVPD package. For Nevins, the biggest impact of the move into streaming has been the clear connection between programming and sign-up activity. “In a streaming universe, every time you put something new out that people are interested in, it drives sign-ups,” he said. He cited drama series “The Chi,” Sacha Baron Cohen’s undercover improv series “Who Is America,” and the multi-part documentary “The Fourth Estate” as recent catalysts.

Related

In the wide-ranging conversation, Nevins also offers some insight into the origins of “Who Is America,” and reflects on the legacy of “Homeland” for Showtime as the series heads into its ninth and final season next year. Nevins defends Cohen’s prankster approach to gathering material for “Who Is America,” which has been criticized for Cohen’s tactic of targeting political figures and celebrities by donning elaborate costumes and prosthetic devices to shield his identity. “Who Is America” was developed in secret for 18 months before Cohen unveiled its existence via social media.

“He is a provocateur and a brilliant artist,” Nevins said. “I think it’s really important to create space for provocateurs to provoke and satirists to (craft) satire. I think he’s a fair editor in what he puts on the air. He’s an improv comedian. The essence of improv is to go where people will lead you, and he lets people lead him down some pretty crazy paths.”

Strictly Business” is Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. Listen to the podcast above for the full interview, or check out previous “Strictly Business” episodes featuring AMC Networks CEO Josh SapanSpotify’s Dawn OstroffBankable Productions’ Tyra BanksHBO’s Richard Plepler, and Entertainment Studios’ Byron Allen. A new episode debuts every week and can be downloaded on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Biz

  • Terry Crews

    Terry Crews' Ex-Social Media Manager Claims Actor Defamed Him, Owes Him $1 Million

    Programming a premium cable network in the Peak TV era is not for the faint of heart. Showtime Networks president-CEO David Nevins discusses the new economics of direct-to-consumer streaming and how it has changed the way Showtime operates in the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business […]

  • David Nevins, President & CEO of

    Listen: Showtime's David Nevins on How Streaming Has Changed the Game

    Programming a premium cable network in the Peak TV era is not for the faint of heart. Showtime Networks president-CEO David Nevins discusses the new economics of direct-to-consumer streaming and how it has changed the way Showtime operates in the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business […]

  • Ajit Pai FCC

    Why a Few Derailments Won't Stop the Media Merger Train

    Programming a premium cable network in the Peak TV era is not for the faint of heart. Showtime Networks president-CEO David Nevins discusses the new economics of direct-to-consumer streaming and how it has changed the way Showtime operates in the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business […]

  • Amazon Music Names Andre Stapleton Head

    Amazon Music Names Andre Stapleton Head of U.S. Label Relations

    Programming a premium cable network in the Peak TV era is not for the faint of heart. Showtime Networks president-CEO David Nevins discusses the new economics of direct-to-consumer streaming and how it has changed the way Showtime operates in the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business […]

  • Aerosmith Announces ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las

    Aerosmith Announces ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las Vegas Residency

    Programming a premium cable network in the Peak TV era is not for the faint of heart. Showtime Networks president-CEO David Nevins discusses the new economics of direct-to-consumer streaming and how it has changed the way Showtime operates in the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business […]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    Tencent Logs $6 Billion Half Year Profit but Games Slowdown Hits Revenues

    Programming a premium cable network in the Peak TV era is not for the faint of heart. Showtime Networks president-CEO David Nevins discusses the new economics of direct-to-consumer streaming and how it has changed the way Showtime operates in the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business […]

  • Reese Witherspoon

    CAA Sets Rare Public Event With Reese Witherspoon, Jenny Han Among Attendees

    Programming a premium cable network in the Peak TV era is not for the faint of heart. Showtime Networks president-CEO David Nevins discusses the new economics of direct-to-consumer streaming and how it has changed the way Showtime operates in the latest episode of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad