David Jason Travels the West Coast in ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ Series

One of Britain’s best-known TV actors, David Jason, will travel around the West Coast of the U.S. in a new UKTV series “David Jason: Planes, Trains & Automobiles.”

Jason is beloved in the U.K. for his turns in classic BBC comedy “Only Fools and Horses” and ITV detective series “A Touch of Frost.” In his travel show for UKTV’s Gold channel, Jason, an avid train buff, a pilot, and a trained mechanic, will travel 1,300 miles from Seattle to Los Angeles on the iconic Amtrak Coast Starlight train.

He will make pit stops along the way, delving into local history, checking out feats of engineering, and riding cable cars and motorbikes, flying vintage airliners, and driving trucks.

“The West Coast of America has seen – and is still witnessing – some of the greatest innovations in transport history. I can’t wait to find out for myself how they do things over there,” Jason said. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be entertaining, and I get the feeling I’m going to learn a great deal about this part of the world on my journey, too.”

ITV-owned producer Shiver will make the factual series, which will air in 2019. ITV Studios will sell it internationally.

Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold, said: “It’s a privilege for us to be working with Sir David Jason again, and I’m delighted we’ll get to share his passion for all things automotive. I can’t think of anyone better to take the Gold viewers on a long vacation Stateside.”

Shiver’s Mike Blair added: “This is a route that not only takes in some of the must-do ‘bucket list’ all-American travel experiences, but also reveals just how this part of the world has led the way in innovation.”

Gold is BBC- and Discovery-owned channel operator UKTV’s classic comedy channel, showing the likes of “Only Fools and Horses.” UKTV is currently locked in a carriage dispute with pay-TV operator Virgin Media, and its channels have gone dark on the cable platform.