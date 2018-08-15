David Janollari Extends Overall Deal with Universal Television

David Janollari has re-upped with a two-year overall deal at Universal Television.

Under the deal, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as serve as executive producer on the Universal Television drama series “Midnight, Texas,” which kicks off its second season on NBC on Oct. 26.

Janollari is a five-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Six Feet Under” as well as the miniseries “Elvis” and “American Family.” As an executive producer on “Six Feet Under,” he won the Golden Globe when the show was named best drama series in 2002.

“David is one of the most passionate producers I know,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television. “He brings so much energy and excitement to everything he does and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship with him.”

Janollari was formerly the head of programming at MTV and president of entertainment at the WB, as well as serving as one of the principals at the Greenblatt Janollari Studio. He is is repped by Abel M. Lezcano at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.