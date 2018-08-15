David Janollari Extends Overall Deal with Universal Television

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Lewis and David Janollari8th Annual NBC party, Comic-Con International, San Diego, USA - 22 Jul 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

David Janollari has re-upped with a two-year overall deal at Universal Television.

Under the deal, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as serve as executive producer on the Universal Television drama series “Midnight, Texas,” which kicks off its second season on NBC on Oct. 26.

Janollari is a five-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Six Feet Under” as well as the miniseries “Elvis” and “American Family.” As an executive producer on “Six Feet Under,” he won the Golden Globe when the show was named best drama series in 2002.

“David is one of the most passionate producers I know,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television. “He brings so much energy and excitement to everything he does and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship with him.”

Janollari was formerly the head of programming at MTV and president of entertainment at the WB, as well as serving as one of the principals at the Greenblatt Janollari Studio. He is is repped by Abel M. Lezcano at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Jason Lewis and David Janollari8th Annual

    David Janollari Extends Overall Deal with Universal Television

    David Janollari has re-upped with a two-year overall deal at Universal Television. Under the deal, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as serve as executive producer on the Universal Television drama series “Midnight, Texas,” which kicks off its second season on NBC on Oct. 26. Janollari […]

  • Anne with an E

    Netflix's 'Anne With an E' Renewed for Season 3

    David Janollari has re-upped with a two-year overall deal at Universal Television. Under the deal, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as serve as executive producer on the Universal Television drama series “Midnight, Texas,” which kicks off its second season on NBC on Oct. 26. Janollari […]

  • David Nevins, President & CEO of

    Listen: Showtime's David Nevins on How Streaming Has Changed the Game

    David Janollari has re-upped with a two-year overall deal at Universal Television. Under the deal, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as serve as executive producer on the Universal Television drama series “Midnight, Texas,” which kicks off its second season on NBC on Oct. 26. Janollari […]

  • 'Shooter' Canceled After Three Seasons at

    'Shooter' Canceled After Three Seasons at USA Network

    David Janollari has re-upped with a two-year overall deal at Universal Television. Under the deal, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as serve as executive producer on the Universal Television drama series “Midnight, Texas,” which kicks off its second season on NBC on Oct. 26. Janollari […]

  • A Look at Emmy-Nominated Composers for

    Emmys: Limited Series or TV Movie Score Nominees Range From History to Penguins

    David Janollari has re-upped with a two-year overall deal at Universal Television. Under the deal, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as serve as executive producer on the Universal Television drama series “Midnight, Texas,” which kicks off its second season on NBC on Oct. 26. Janollari […]

  • Black Mirror USS Callister

    Why the TV Movie Emmy Category Needs Reinvention (Column)

    David Janollari has re-upped with a two-year overall deal at Universal Television. Under the deal, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as serve as executive producer on the Universal Television drama series “Midnight, Texas,” which kicks off its second season on NBC on Oct. 26. Janollari […]

  • The Alienist

    Emmys: Limited Series Lean Into Period Piece Worldbuilding

    David Janollari has re-upped with a two-year overall deal at Universal Television. Under the deal, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as serve as executive producer on the Universal Television drama series “Midnight, Texas,” which kicks off its second season on NBC on Oct. 26. Janollari […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad