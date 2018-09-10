‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Actor David Henrie Arrested for Possession of Loaded Gun at LAX

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Henrie Arrested
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

David Henrie, known for his role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport, police said.

Variety confirmed with an LAX public information officer that Henrie was arrested at about 9:05 a.m. on Monday at Terminal 2 at LAX after TSA officers went through his baggage and found the firearm. He was booked into LAPD Pacific Division Jail and has since been released with a court date.

Following the incident, Henrie apologized in a statement on Twitter, saying that he “unintentionally” brought his gun, which he legally owns and is registered to his name.

“I am so sorry for any trouble it caused but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country,” he wrote. “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened.”

Henrie starred as Selena Gomez’s brother on the Disney Channel show, which ended in 2012. He has also appeared on numerous television shows like “House,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Arrested Development.” He is set to direct a movie called “This Is the Year” that he also co-wrote, and filming is expected to begin this week.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: WEEKEND UPDATE --

    Head Writers Set for 'Saturday Night Live' Season 44

    David Henrie, known for his role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport, police said. Variety confirmed with an LAX public information officer that Henrie was arrested at about 9:05 a.m. on Monday at Terminal 2 at LAX after TSA officers […]

  • Mayans MC

    TV Ratings: 'Mayans M.C.' Delivers Best Numbers for New Cable Drama This Year

    David Henrie, known for his role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport, police said. Variety confirmed with an LAX public information officer that Henrie was arrested at about 9:05 a.m. on Monday at Terminal 2 at LAX after TSA officers […]

  • David Henrie Arrested

    'Wizards of Waverly Place' Actor David Henrie Arrested for Possession of Loaded Gun at LAX

    David Henrie, known for his role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport, police said. Variety confirmed with an LAX public information officer that Henrie was arrested at about 9:05 a.m. on Monday at Terminal 2 at LAX after TSA officers […]

  • TV Roundup: New Footage of 'Grey's

    TV Roundup: 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 15 Teaser Revealed (Watch)

    David Henrie, known for his role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport, police said. Variety confirmed with an LAX public information officer that Henrie was arrested at about 9:05 a.m. on Monday at Terminal 2 at LAX after TSA officers […]

  • Food Network Logo

    Food Network to Air 'Sexiest Chef Alive' Special

    David Henrie, known for his role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport, police said. Variety confirmed with an LAX public information officer that Henrie was arrested at about 9:05 a.m. on Monday at Terminal 2 at LAX after TSA officers […]

  • French TV Exports Rose by 18%

    French TV Exports Rose by 18% in 2017 With Factual, Scripted Programs

    David Henrie, known for his role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport, police said. Variety confirmed with an LAX public information officer that Henrie was arrested at about 9:05 a.m. on Monday at Terminal 2 at LAX after TSA officers […]

  • Robert Zemeckis

    Robert Zemeckis to Produce Drama in Development at CW From 'Vampire Diaries' Duo

    David Henrie, known for his role in the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place,” was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to Los Angeles International Airport, police said. Variety confirmed with an LAX public information officer that Henrie was arrested at about 9:05 a.m. on Monday at Terminal 2 at LAX after TSA officers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad