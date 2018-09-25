You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Decker to Head Domestic TV Sales for Warner Bros.

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Decker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

David Decker has been promoted to oversee domestic TV sales for Warner Bros. following the retirement of longtime domestic TV distribution chief Ken Werner.

A 15-year studio veteran, Decker will take on oversight of local TV station sales with Werner’s departure. Decker already spearheaded sales to cable, streaming and on-demand outlets. Rick Merill, who heads local TV syndication sales, will now report to Decker. Earlier today, Werner disclosed his plan to step down as president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution at year’s end.

“David has done a great job of dramatically growing our multiplatform business over the last three years,” said Jeffrey Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. “His combination of strategic thinking, smart salesmanship and strong leadership are a true asset and he’s ready to take the next step.”

Decker has been with Warner Bros. since 2003, rising through the ranks in business affairs at Telepictures and sales on the Warner Bros. side. He was most recently exec VP of cable and SVOD sales.

Before Warner Bros., Decker spent six years in business affairs at Stone Stanley Entertainment. Earlier in his career he worked in business affairs and production for Disney’s Buena Vista Television and Paramount Network Television.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Bill Cosby Trial

    Bill Cosby's Career Achievement Award Rescinded by TCA

    David Decker has been promoted to oversee domestic TV sales for Warner Bros. following the retirement of longtime domestic TV distribution chief Ken Werner. A 15-year studio veteran, Decker will take on oversight of local TV station sales with Werner’s departure. Decker already spearheaded sales to cable, streaming and on-demand outlets. Rick Merill, who heads […]

  • David Decker

    David Decker to Head Domestic TV Sales for Warner Bros.

    David Decker has been promoted to oversee domestic TV sales for Warner Bros. following the retirement of longtime domestic TV distribution chief Ken Werner. A 15-year studio veteran, Decker will take on oversight of local TV station sales with Werner’s departure. Decker already spearheaded sales to cable, streaming and on-demand outlets. Rick Merill, who heads […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh Fox News

    Brett Kavanaugh's Fox News Interview Spoke Only to His Supporters (Column)

    David Decker has been promoted to oversee domestic TV sales for Warner Bros. following the retirement of longtime domestic TV distribution chief Ken Werner. A 15-year studio veteran, Decker will take on oversight of local TV station sales with Werner’s departure. Decker already spearheaded sales to cable, streaming and on-demand outlets. Rick Merill, who heads […]

  • Lil Yachty arrives at the MTV

    Lil Yachty to Star in 'How High 2' for MTV (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Decker has been promoted to oversee domestic TV sales for Warner Bros. following the retirement of longtime domestic TV distribution chief Ken Werner. A 15-year studio veteran, Decker will take on oversight of local TV station sales with Werner’s departure. Decker already spearheaded sales to cable, streaming and on-demand outlets. Rick Merill, who heads […]

  • Black Lightning

    'Black Lightning' Boss on Season 2 Police Brutality, Family Separation and 'Consequences'

    David Decker has been promoted to oversee domestic TV sales for Warner Bros. following the retirement of longtime domestic TV distribution chief Ken Werner. A 15-year studio veteran, Decker will take on oversight of local TV station sales with Werner’s departure. Decker already spearheaded sales to cable, streaming and on-demand outlets. Rick Merill, who heads […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Chief Wants More HBO Content Over Next 3 Years

    David Decker has been promoted to oversee domestic TV sales for Warner Bros. following the retirement of longtime domestic TV distribution chief Ken Werner. A 15-year studio veteran, Decker will take on oversight of local TV station sales with Werner’s departure. Decker already spearheaded sales to cable, streaming and on-demand outlets. Rick Merill, who heads […]

  • Kovert Creative Hires PMK*BNC's Danica Smith

    Kovert Creative Hires PMK*BNC's Danica Smith

    David Decker has been promoted to oversee domestic TV sales for Warner Bros. following the retirement of longtime domestic TV distribution chief Ken Werner. A 15-year studio veteran, Decker will take on oversight of local TV station sales with Werner’s departure. Decker already spearheaded sales to cable, streaming and on-demand outlets. Rick Merill, who heads […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad