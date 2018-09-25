David Decker to Head Domestic TV Sales for Warner Bros.

David Decker has been promoted to oversee domestic TV sales for Warner Bros. following the retirement of longtime domestic TV distribution chief Ken Werner.

A 15-year studio veteran, Decker will take on oversight of local TV station sales with Werner’s departure. Decker already spearheaded sales to cable, streaming and on-demand outlets. Rick Merill, who heads local TV syndication sales, will now report to Decker. Earlier today, Werner disclosed his plan to step down as president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution at year’s end.

“David has done a great job of dramatically growing our multiplatform business over the last three years,” said Jeffrey Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. “His combination of strategic thinking, smart salesmanship and strong leadership are a true asset and he’s ready to take the next step.”

Decker has been with Warner Bros. since 2003, rising through the ranks in business affairs at Telepictures and sales on the Warner Bros. side. He was most recently exec VP of cable and SVOD sales.

Before Warner Bros., Decker spent six years in business affairs at Stone Stanley Entertainment. Earlier in his career he worked in business affairs and production for Disney’s Buena Vista Television and Paramount Network Television.