David Cross, Marc Maron, Desus & Mero to Headline New York Comedy Festival

David Cross Arrested Development
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The 15th annual New York Comedy Festival has revealed the lineup of comedians for the weeklong event that runs Nov. 5-11.

Expanding to seven days this year and featuring over 200 comedians, NYCF will feature headliners including Bill Burr, Jimmy Carr, David Cross, Desus & Mero, Dan Harmon’s Harmontown, Gabriel Iglesias, Jim Jefferies, Anthony Jeselnik, Jo Koy, Bert Kreischer, Marc Maron, and Jason Mewes. Also headlining the fest are Tracy Morgan, Conan O’Brien, Yvonne Orji, Bryan Safi and Erin Gibson’s Throwing Shade, and Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski. Additional performers and shows will be announced in the coming months.

The comedy festival, presented in partnership with TBS, will also feature programming including podcasts and radio broadcasts, conversations, panel discussions, improv and sketch comedy, film screenings, and art installations.

After presenting the event in 2017, TBS is returning with a new activation — the TBS Stage at Sony Hall. TBS will take over Sony Hall with three nights of exclusive shows from Thursday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 11. The line-up for the TBS Stage, talent, and fan experiences will be announced this September.

“The New York Comedy Festival has reached a major milestone, as we celebrate our 15th year this November. We continue to grow in both number of comedians and shows, and are excited to announce this first phase of talent,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. “I think comedy fans will be quite impressed with the variety of programming come November. As we continue to grow our relationship with TBS, we’re confident that this year’s festival will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Tickets for all shows will be available to the general public starting on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. EST on the New York Comedy Festival website.

(Pictured: David Cross)

