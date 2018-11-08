Netflix’s Wildlife Series ‘Our Planet’ to Launch Next April; David Attenborough Narrates

Renowned British naturalist David Attenborough is lending his voice to “Our Planet,” Netflix’s big-budget wildlife series. Attenborough, 92, who has narrated numerous natural-history shows for the BBC, will be the voice of the eight-part “Our Planet,” which launches on the streaming giant on April 5, 2019.

The blue-chip series has been four years in the making. Filmed in 50 countries, it will focus on the breadth of the diversity of habitats around the world, including the Arctic wilderness, the deep sea, the vast landscapes of Africa and the diverse jungles of South America.

“’Our Planet’ will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world,” Attenborough said. “Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home, but there’s still time for us to address the challenges we’ve created, if we act now. We need the world to pay attention.”

The series is being produced by Silverback, the production company run by natural-history production veteran Alastair Fothergill, who created the BBC’s “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet” series, which Attenborough fronted. The World Wildlife Fund also collaborated in “Our Planet”; Colin Butfield, its U.K. chief, is an executive producer.

“‘Our Planet’ is our most ambitious endeavor to date,” Fothergill said. “We hope it will inspire and delight hundreds of millions of people across the world so they can understand our planet, and the environmental threat it faces, as never before.”

He added that “by launching on Netflix at the same time all over the world, this series will enable people to connect to and understand the shared responsibility we all have.”

Lisa Nishimura, vice president of Netflix Original Documentaries, said: “We are delighted that Sir David Attenborough will voice the series and that Netflix, as a global platform, is able to bring this vital and magical series to an audience of over 190 countries worldwide next year.”

Attenborough attended a World Wildlife Fund event in London on Thursday evening. “‘Our Planet’ brings together some of the world’s best filmmakers and conservationists,” he said, “and I’m delighted to help bring this important story to millions of people worldwide.”