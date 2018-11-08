You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix’s Wildlife Series ‘Our Planet’ to Launch Next April; David Attenborough Narrates

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sir David Attenborough poses for photographers upon arrival for a WWF announcement and State of the Planet Address ahead of the launch of the Netflix documentary 'Our Planet', at Westminster Central Hall, LondonOur Planet Screening, London, United Kingdom - 12 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Renowned British naturalist David Attenborough is lending his voice to “Our Planet,” Netflix’s big-budget wildlife series. Attenborough, 92, who has narrated numerous natural-history shows for the BBC, will be the voice of the eight-part “Our Planet,” which launches on the streaming giant on April 5, 2019.

The blue-chip series has been four years in the making. Filmed in 50 countries, it will focus on the breadth of the diversity of habitats around the world, including the Arctic wilderness, the deep sea, the vast landscapes of Africa and the diverse jungles of South America.

“’Our Planet’ will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world,” Attenborough said. “Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home, but there’s still time for us to address the challenges we’ve created, if we act now. We need the world to pay attention.”

The series is being produced by Silverback, the production company run by natural-history production veteran Alastair Fothergill, who created the BBC’s “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet” series, which Attenborough fronted. The World Wildlife Fund also collaborated in “Our Planet”; Colin Butfield, its U.K. chief, is an executive producer.

Related

“‘Our Planet’ is our most ambitious endeavor to date,” Fothergill said. “We hope it will inspire and delight hundreds of millions of people across the world so they can understand our planet, and the environmental threat it faces, as never before.”

He added that “by launching on Netflix at the same time all over the world, this series will enable people to connect to and understand the shared responsibility we all have.”

Lisa Nishimura, vice president of Netflix Original Documentaries, said: “We are delighted that Sir David Attenborough will voice the series and that Netflix, as a global platform, is able to bring this vital and magical series to an audience of over 190 countries worldwide next year.”

Attenborough attended a World Wildlife Fund event in London on Thursday evening. “‘Our Planet’ brings together some of the world’s best filmmakers and conservationists,” he said, “and I’m delighted to help bring this important story to millions of people worldwide.”

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Sir David Attenborough poses for photographers

    Netflix's Wildlife Series 'Our Planet' to Launch Next April; David Attenborough Narrates

    Renowned British naturalist David Attenborough is lending his voice to “Our Planet,” Netflix’s big-budget wildlife series. Attenborough, 92, who has narrated numerous natural-history shows for the BBC, will be the voice of the eight-part “Our Planet,” which launches on the streaming giant on April 5, 2019. The blue-chip series has been four years in the […]

  • Tanya Saracho/Gabrielle Carteris

    Blumhouse Television, 'Vida,' Guild Presidents Panel Among 2019 ATX Television Festival Lineup

    Renowned British naturalist David Attenborough is lending his voice to “Our Planet,” Netflix’s big-budget wildlife series. Attenborough, 92, who has narrated numerous natural-history shows for the BBC, will be the voice of the eight-part “Our Planet,” which launches on the streaming giant on April 5, 2019. The blue-chip series has been four years in the […]

  • Tucker Carlson

    Fox News Executives Call for Civility After Tucker Carlson Protest

    Renowned British naturalist David Attenborough is lending his voice to “Our Planet,” Netflix’s big-budget wildlife series. Attenborough, 92, who has narrated numerous natural-history shows for the BBC, will be the voice of the eight-part “Our Planet,” which launches on the streaming giant on April 5, 2019. The blue-chip series has been four years in the […]

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus Renews Funding Agreement With French Film Industry

    Renowned British naturalist David Attenborough is lending his voice to “Our Planet,” Netflix’s big-budget wildlife series. Attenborough, 92, who has narrated numerous natural-history shows for the BBC, will be the voice of the eight-part “Our Planet,” which launches on the streaming giant on April 5, 2019. The blue-chip series has been four years in the […]

  • Mira Sorvino Variety Facetime Portrait

    Mira Sorvino on #MeToo's Impact and Her New Show 'StartUp'

    Renowned British naturalist David Attenborough is lending his voice to “Our Planet,” Netflix’s big-budget wildlife series. Attenborough, 92, who has narrated numerous natural-history shows for the BBC, will be the voice of the eight-part “Our Planet,” which launches on the streaming giant on April 5, 2019. The blue-chip series has been four years in the […]

  • THE HANDMAID'S TALE -- "June" --

    How the Entertainment Industry Is Rising to Meet Demand for More Adaptations

    Renowned British naturalist David Attenborough is lending his voice to “Our Planet,” Netflix’s big-budget wildlife series. Attenborough, 92, who has narrated numerous natural-history shows for the BBC, will be the voice of the eight-part “Our Planet,” which launches on the streaming giant on April 5, 2019. The blue-chip series has been four years in the […]

  • Plot Against America Philip Roth

    David Simon's 'Plot Against America' Miniseries Lands at HBO With Production Commitment

    Renowned British naturalist David Attenborough is lending his voice to “Our Planet,” Netflix’s big-budget wildlife series. Attenborough, 92, who has narrated numerous natural-history shows for the BBC, will be the voice of the eight-part “Our Planet,” which launches on the streaming giant on April 5, 2019. The blue-chip series has been four years in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad