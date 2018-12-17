×
‘Dark Crystal’ Series Voice Cast Includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Taron Egerton

The upcoming “Dark Crystal” series at Netflix has announced a stacked voice cast.

Leading the cast for “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” are Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Rian, Brea and Deet, three Gelfling heroes. Other Gelfling characters are voiced by: Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander.

The Skeksis & Mystics are voiced by: Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs. Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg.

Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball. Additional characters will also be voiced by puppeteers from the production, including Alice Dinnean, Louise Gold, Neil Sterenberg and Victor Yerrid.

In the series, set many years before the events of the movie, the world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins. Netflix has ordered a 10 episode first season.

“Now You See Me” director Louis Leterrier will executive produce the series and direct. The Jim Henson Company will produce, with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford also executive producing. Longtime Henson collaborator Rita Peruggi will serve as producer and Henson’s Blanca Lista will serve as a co-executive producer. Leading the writing are co-executive producers Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, and Javier Grillo-Marxuach.

