‘Daredevil’ EP Steven S. DeKnight Signs Netflix Deal

Daniel Holloway

Dormer “Daredevil” showrunner Steven S. DeKnight has signed an overall deal with Netflix. Under the agreement, DeKnight will develop and produce series and other projects for the streaming service.

DeKnight served as executive producer and showruner on the first season of Marvel action drama “Daredevil,” as well as on the Starz drama “Spartacus.” Among DeKnight’s other credits are “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel.” He was the writer and director on his first feature film “Pacific Rim Uprising,” from Legendary Pictures.

“Steven S. DeKnight is a multifaceted writer, director, producer and showrunner whose daring visions have gripped audiences for years,” said Cindy Holland, vice President, original content, Netflix. “From ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ which become a global cult sensation, to his historical gladiator epic Spartacus, and his unforgettable work on season one of ‘Marvel’s Daredevil,’ Steven’s bold, visceral storytelling has left its mark. We look forward to teaming with him on future original series and other projects for our members around the world.”

DeKnight added, “Collaborating with Netflix on the first season of Daredevil was one of the most satisfying creative endeavors of my career. The level of trust they place in their creatives is matched only by their unflagging support and enthusiasm for storytelling. I couldn’t ask for a better home for myself or DeKnight Productions.”

