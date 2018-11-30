‘Daredevil’ Canceled at Netflix After Three Seasons

Netflix is ready to say goodbye to Matt Murdoch.

The streaming service has canceled “Daredevil” after three seasons, Variety has learned. The superhero action-drama debuted its third season in October.

It’s the latest casualty in Netflix’s Defenders universe.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

More to come …