Danny Trejo to Star in Comedy in Development at ABC With Will Smith Producing

Danny Trejo is attached to star in an ABC comedy project that boasts Will Smith among its executive producers.

Trejo will star in and executive produce “Food & Familia,” which is currently in development at the broadcaster. The multi-camera comedy, is inspired by Trejo’s life. When the matriarch of the family passes away, she leaves her restaurant to her son, Danny (Trejo)– who’s about to get out of prison — and her granddaughter, Michelle, who hates her father for abandoning her. This gift from beyond the grave might heal the father and daughter and get them back together but, it’s gonna be rocky as the two of them work their differences out while trying to operate a restaurant, live together, and become a real family again.

Peter Murrietta will write and executive produce the project. Trejo and Smith will executive produce along with Caleeb Pinkett and James Lassiter of Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment. ABC Studios will produce.

Should the project move forward, it would only be Trejo’s second series regular role, with the other being the short-lived George Lopez FX sitcom “Saint George.” Trejo is also known for his role in the “Machete” films as well as several other Robert Rodriguez films. His other TV roles include appearances on “Sons of Anarchy,” “Rick & Morty,” “The Adventures of Puss in Boots,” and “From Dusk til Dawn: The Series.” Trejo also opened his first restaurant, Trejo’s Tacos, in 2016 with multiple locations now open throughout Los Angeles. He also operates Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts and Trejo’s Cantina.

He is repped by Amsel Eisenstadt Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency.

Murrietta most recently worked on the CBS comedy “Superior Donuts.” His other recent credits include “One Day at a Time,” “Lopez,” and “Cristela.” Murrietta also won two Emmy awards for his time on the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place.” He is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.