Daniel Holloway Named Variety Executive Editor, Television

Variety Staff

Daniel Holloway Variety
CREDIT: Courtesy of Daniel Holloway

Daniel Holloway, Variety’s senior TV writer, is being promoted to Executive Editor, TV. He will assume his new role on Nov. 26.

Holloway is succeeding Debra Birnbaum — who’s been tapped as director of awards at Amazon — and will lead the publication’s team of TV writers, editors, and critics in Los Angeles and New York. He will be responsible for shaping the daily and weekly TV coverage for print and online and set and implement Variety’s overall TV strategy.

He will also put his own imprint on Variety’s TV podcast, “Remote Controlled.”

Holloway will report directly to Variety co-Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller.

“Dan has proven himself to be a major star here at Variety and was the natural choice to take on the leadership of our great TV team,” says Eller. “Given his smarts, drive, and deep knowledge of the industry, Dan will be a phenomenal manager, mentor, and editor, and he will undoubtedly help elevate and refine our TV coverage as we follow the ins-and-outs of a rapidly shifting business.”

Since joining Variety’s TV team in 2016, Holloway has evolved into one of the most respected reporters in the media business. His expertise in the industry has enabled him to consistently break high-impact stories on his beat. He has reported extensively on sexual-harassment allegations against high-profile figures such as Ryan Seacrest, Dustin Hoffman, Tavis Smiley, and “One Tree Hill” creator Mark Schwahn; and documented the return of “American Idol” to television; the behind-the-scenes drama on the Fox series “Lethal Weapon”; and allegations of workplace abuse on the set of CBS’ “Criminal Minds.”

“I am thrilled and humbled that I have been given the opportunity to build on the extraordinary work that Debra Birnbaum has done leading Variety‘s TV coverage,” says Holloway. “Working with this team has been the highlight of my career. I look forward to keeping our momentum going and strengthening Variety‘s position as the most important voice in the entertainment industry.”

    Daniel Holloway, Variety's senior TV writer, is being promoted to Executive Editor, TV. He will assume his new role on Nov. 26. Holloway is succeeding Debra Birnbaum — who's been tapped as director of awards at Amazon — and will lead the publication's team of TV writers, editors, and critics in Los Angeles and New York.

