‘Dangerous Book for Boys’ Canceled After One Season at Amazon

Amazon has canceled “The Dangerous Book for Boys” after just one season, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The series was co-created by Bryan Cranston and Greg Mottola and is based on the book by Conn and Hal Iggulden. The book itself has no plot per se, but instead offers boys advice on a wide variety of topics like fishing, juggling, histories of famous battles, and marbles, among many others. The book became a bestseller in the U.K. in 2006 and has since been adapted for the U.S. and other markets.

The series follows a boy named Wyatt and his brothers as they deal with the death of their father. He leaves his sons a copy of “The Dangerous Book for Boys,” which inspires a fantasy world in which Wyatt reconnects with his father while learning important life lessons.

Cranston first put the book into development as a series in 2014, which Variety exclusively reported. Previously, it was optioned for a film adaptation by Scott Rudin’s banner in 2007, but the project never got off the ground.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television produced, as Cranston is currently under an overall deal with Sony through his Moon Shot Entertainment banner. Cranston, Mottola and James Degus served as executive producers, with Michael Glouberman serving as showrunner.

Deadline first reported the show’s cancellation.

