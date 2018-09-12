‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Cast on Their Ambitions to Win the Mirrorball Trophy

Times Square was twirling with dancing feet on Wednesday as “Good Morning America” announced the 13 teams going after the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Cast members going for the glittery glory with their dance partners include Alexis Ren with Alan Bernstein, Bobby Bones with Sharna Burgess, Danelle Umstead with Artem Chigvintsev, DeMarcus Ware with Lindsay Arnold, Evanna Lynch with Keo Motsepe, Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile with Jenna Johnson, John Schneider with Emma Slater, Juan Pablo Di Pace with Cheryl Burke, Mary Lou Retton with Sasha Farber, Milo Manheim with Witney Carson, Nancy McKeon with Val Chmerkovskiy, Nikki Glaser with Gleb Savchenko, and Tinashe with Brandon Armstrong.

An energetic performance to “Proud Mary” started the news segment as the cameras rolled on show icons Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, who were on hand with “GMA” hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos to greet the latest celebrity cast members.

The celebrity cast will fill the ballroom with an Olympic gold-medalist (Retton), a Super Bowl Champion (Ware), noteworthy television stars, and a film alumnus from the “Harry Potter” franchise (Lynch), as well as the first-ever blind contestant (Umstead).

Social media model Ren discussed her desire to waltz for the top prize as a dedication to her mother, who died of cancer.

“It was her favorite show,” said the Rookie of the Year pick for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Collection 2018 during the “GMA” broadcast.

“Training your body to do something that it is not used to is a challenge,” said NFL legend Ware about working with veteran dancer Arnold. “Your body is so used to doing something on the football field. Now I have a teacher that is showing me new moves and steps, as well as new ways to turn my brain on. I have a great coach who helps me use all of these new things for at least a minute and 15 seconds.”

When asked about the first thing to do when a professional dancer learns of their new partner, “DWTS” veteran Burke said, “I go to Google. I love Google. Sometimes you know of a person, but you don’t really [know them].”

And, about her new dancing companion, heartthrob Di Pace, she said, “I had to dig. There was some good stuff on him. I am a good private investigator.”

“Harry Potter” star Lynch stated on air about potentially winning, “We don’t need magic, because our dancing is magic.”

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 27 premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.