‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Season 27 Cast

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing its way into its upcoming season, and the new celebrity cast are adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)JENNA JOHNSON, JOE "GROCERY STORE JOE" AMABILE
CREDIT: ABC

“Bachelorette” fan favorite Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, “Harry Potter” actress Evanna Lynch, and comedian Nikki Glaser are among the celebrities joining Season 27 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

The full lineup of stars, along with the professional dancers returning to the stage, was announced Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

The rest of the celebrities include country radio personality Bobby Bones, former NFL player DeMarcus Ware, “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider, actor Juan Pablo DiPace, Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, model Alexis Ren, Paralympic adaptive skier Danelle Umstead, Olympic gymnast Nancy McKeon, and pop star Tinashe.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host the reality competition series. It is judged by dancers and choreographers Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and professional dancer Jenna Johnson won Season 26 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Last season featured both current and former athletes.

The new season premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The full pairings are below:

  • Bobby Bones with Sharna Burgess
  • DeMarcus Ware with Lindsay Arnold
  • Joe Amabile with Jenna Johnson
  • John Schneider with Emma Slater
  • Juan Pablo DiPace with Cheryl Burke
  • Milo Manheim with Witney Carson
  • Alexis Ren with Alan Bersten
  • Danelle Umstead with Artem Chigvintsev
  • Evanna Lynch with Keo Motsepe
  • Mary Lou Retton with Sasha Farber
  • Nancy McKeon with Val Chmerkovskiy
  • Nikki Glaser with Gleb Savchenko
  • Tinashe with Brandon Armstrong

