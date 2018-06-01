Fox’s ‘Dan the Weatherman’ Adds JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Jack Stanton in Recastings

The Fox comedy “Dan the Weatherman” is recasting two key roles, Variety has learned.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is joining the project as Deborah, taking over the role played in the original pilot by Ashley Williams. Jack Stanton will play Dan Jr., the role originally played by Dashiell McGaha-Schletter. The pair will join the rest of the cast to re-shoot scenes from the pilot this summer, with the single-cam series still in contention for a midseason pickup at the broadcaster.

Williams most recently appeared as Ariel in ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” in addition to starring in fellow ABC series “Kevin Probably Saves the World.” Her other TV credits include roles in “Reba,” “The Astronaut Wives Club,” “Gossip Girl,” and “Animal Practice.

For Stanton, joining “Dan the Weatherman” keeps him in the Fox family. He previously starred as Ben in the Fox comedy series “The Mick,” which was recently canceled after two seasons.

Swisher is repped by UTA and John Carrabino. Stanton is repped by the Osbrink Agency.

“Reno 911” and “The Odd Couple” alum Thomas Lennon plays the title role in “Dan the Weatherman.” After getting fired from his cushy job as a weatherman at the local TV station, Dan finds it’s not enough to be a charming man in this world. He reluctantly ends up at the local cable station. The original pilot was said to have been received well at the network, with particular praise given to Lennon’s performance.

The series also stars Natalie Ceballos, James Earl, and Daniel Stern. Steve Dildarian serves as writer and executive producer. Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Jeff Morton are executive producers. Seth Gordon directed the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television and Tomorrow Studios produce.