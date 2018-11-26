Netflix Teams With Atlantique Productions on Damien Chazelle’s ‘The Eddy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has joined forces with Lagardere Studios’ Atlantique Productions on “The Eddy,” the upcoming Paris-set musical drama series which will be directed by Oscar-winning helmer Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Variety has learned.

Atlantique Productions has been tapped to executive produce the series, which will start shooting during the first half of next year on location in Paris.

As previously reported in Variety, Chazelle will direct two episodes of the series, on top of exec-producing. Glen Ballard, the composer and producer of Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” and Michael Jackson’s “Bad,” is composing the original score for the series and will also exec produce it, along with Alan Poul (“Six Feet Under,” “The Newsroom”).

Written by Jack Thorne (“National Treasure”), “The Eddy” will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The show will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic. Casting is underway.

Thorne is also an executive producer on “The Eddy.” Endeavor Content is producing “The Eddy” with Netflix, which will premiere the series exclusively for subscribers worldwide.

Headed by Olivier Bibas and Jimmy Desmarais, Atlantique Productions has a track record with international drama series, notably Tom Fontana’s “The Borgias,” as well as Måns Mårlind and Björn Stein’s “Midnight Sun.”

Atlantique Productions is attending the International Drama Summit of Content London with several titles including “Eden,” a French-German contemporary political miniseries directed by Dominik Moll (“The Tunnel”) and dealing with the refugee crisis. Endeavor Content is producing the series with Netflix.