Dame June Whitfield, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ and ‘Terry and June’ Actress Dies at 93

CREDIT: ITV/Shutterstock

Dame June Whitfield, known for her work on “Terry and June,” the “Carry On” movies and “Absolutely Fabulous” has died.

The BBC is reporting that Whitfield passed peacefully on Friday night, she was 93.

Whitfield’s career touched just about every part of the entertainment industry from early radio comedies, acting in the “Carry On” films, to co-leading the beloved BBC sitcom “Terry and June” that ran from 1979 to 1987. She kept working long into her career even appearing in the 1998, London-based “Friends” episode, the new revamped episodes of “Doctor Who” starring David Tennant and landing a recurring role of Gran/Mother in Jennifer Saunders’ “Absolutely Fabulous.” She also continued to appear on radio, voicing Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple for nine years on the BBC Radio 4.

When Whitfield was appointed with the honor of damehood at the age of 92, Charles, Prince of Wales told her this celebration had been “some time coming.” And that’s not the only royal fan of Whitfield. Her Majesty the Queen once did an impression for Whitfield mimicking the actresses’ voice from the 1953 radio comedy “Take It From Here.”

Tributes to her lengthy career are already growing online:

