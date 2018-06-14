Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Launch Motorsports Show on NBCSN

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will launch a new weekly half-hour show devoted to motor sports on NBCSN as part of NBC Sports’ fourth season of Nascar coverage.

“Dale Jr Download” will debut Thursday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. following the series “NASCAR America.” The new program is essentially a broadcast of Earnhardt doing a weekly podcast. Mike Davis serves as co-host. The show is produced on-site at DirtyMo Studios in Charlotte, N.C., Earnhardt and Davis offer first-person insight into the life of a celebrated race car driver.

“I’m having a lot of fun with the podcast, and we are excited to be bringing it to TV. Our approach with the TV show will be no different than our approach with the podcast – buddies hanging out, talking racing, sharing life stories, and telling jokes that may or may not be funny only to us,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. “If we have a guest join us, it’s only because they’re relevant to whatever has my attention that week. It could be a NASCAR driver, or it could be my plumber – depends on who’s more important to me that week. ‘The Download ‘is as transparent as I can be when it comes to my life and thoughts.”

Earnhardt joined NBC Sports as a contributor Earnhardt in 2018 as part of an agreement that allows NBCU to utilize the famous racer in a variety of properties, including movies, television, podcasts, and other areas., He is a third-generation driver in a family long known for its connection to the sport of stock-car racing. Earnhardt Jr. a native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, has amassed 26 career victories, including the 2004 and 2014 Daytona 500. His 26 victories tie him for 29th on Nascar’s all-time race winners list. His father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., won seven Cup titles and 76 Cup races in his storied career.

NBCU and 21st Century Fox have split Nascar rights since ESPN and Time Warner’s Turner Sports exited broadcasting the races in 2014. NBCSN has used the racing rights to build other programming, such as the “Nascar America.” series. NBCU recently snatched up rights to the Indianapolis 500, one of the best-known races in motor sports. That event will appear on NBC in 2019, marking the first time since 1965 that the race will not be broadcast on ABC.