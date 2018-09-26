TV Roundup: ‘Daily Show’ to Air Live Episode for Midterm Elections

In today’s TV Roundup, Showtime’s “The Circus” interviews Senator Patrick Leahy on the upcoming SCOTUS vote, and “The Daily Show” plans to go live to cover the midterm elections.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime’s “The Circus” conducted an interview with Senator Patrick Leahy about the upcoming SCOTUS vote, and his thoughts on Brett Kavanaugh. “The Circus” is currently streaming on the Showtime app, and will also air on Monday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, and on Sept. 25 at 12:00 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET.

DATES

The entire second season of the CBS All Access’ original comedy series “No Activity” will be available to stream starting Nov. 22. This will mark the first time the streaming service has made an entire season of one of its original shows available all at once.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will broadcast a live midterm election night episode, “Democalypse 2018: Let’s Try This Again, America” on Nov. 6 from 11:00-11:30 p.m. EST on Comedy Central, This is the eighth time “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will air live.

GREENLIGHTS

UPtv network announced today that it has greenlit “Design Twins,” a new home makeover series. It has also renewed its hit series “Bringing Up Bates” for an eighth season. “Design Twins” will air this Valentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by an hour-long “Bringing Up Bates“ episode focusing on Josie and Kelton’s wedding. “Bringing Up Bates” season eight will premiere Thursday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

INITIATIVES

MTV launched its first ever midterm election campaign Tuesday, called “+1 The Vote” in honor of National Voter Registration Day. The network will release PSAs encouraging audiences to bring a friend to the polls, featuring celebrities like PRETTYMUCH, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Frankie Grande and Erica Mena. Viacom will release a company-wide PSA, highlighting iconic friendships like MTV’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, VH1’s Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, Comedy Central’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, and Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob and Patrick Star.

Hyndai Hope On Wheels is highlighting its 20th anniversary as a non-profit by announcing a partnership with WWE in support of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. HHOW will join WWE in four cities, offering children with cancer at partner pediatric institutions an exclusive fan experience including special VIP seating, backstage access, and a private meet and greet with WWE superstars and Hope on Wheels National Youth Ambassador Carter Gates.