Daily Beast Sets CBS TV Studios First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniel Holloway

CBS Television
The Daily Beast and CBS Television Studios have signed a first-look deal covering development of the news website’s daily published content for scripted TV.

The partnership will provide a new platform for the Daily Beast’s breaking-news and investigative journalism, as well as its long-form human interest stories and growing verticals on the site — including science, travel, and tech. According to the Daily Beast, site visits have grown 65% year-over-year, with the outlet reaching more than one million readers daily.

Known for its politics, world-news, pop-culture and entertainment coverage, the Daily Beast is owned and operated by IAC. The site has won multiple journalism awards, including two Webby Awards for best news site. Last year, the Daily Beast earned three New York Press Club Journalism Awards in the internet publishing categories of entertainment news, spot news, and crime reporting. In December, the site won four awards Los Angeles Press Club’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for its 2017 reporting.

The Daily Beast is represented by Storied Media Group for packaging and selling its journalism content for feature TV and film.

The deal between the Daily Beast and CBS Television Studios comes as news outlets such as the New York Times, the New Yorker, and the Atlantic have begun to more aggressively pursue television development as a new platform and additional source of revenue.

