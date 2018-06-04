Cyma Zarghami, Giant in Kids’ TV, Steps Down From Nickelodeon

Cyma Zarghami, who rose from a job as a scheduling clerk at Nickelodeon to become president of the unit and one of the leaders in children’s television, will leave the Viacom-owned outlet after working there for more than three decades, the company said Monday.

Viacom said Sarah Levy, chief operating officer of Viacom’s global entertainment group, and an executive close to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, would run Nickelodeon on an interim basis, while the company conducts a search for a successor.

Nickelodeon is one of Viacom’s main financial tentpoles, and Zarghami leaves the unit as the challenge of monetizing programming designed for a generation of young consumers accustomed to surfing through content on-demand is only intensifying. Zarghami’s position at Nickelodeon has been under scrutiny since February, when Viacom expanded Levy’s role to give her oversight of select functions at Nickelodeon that had been under Zarghami’s purview. Levy has responsibility for everything from business development to research and production management and also advises on legal affairs, human resources and content distribution.

When asked by Variety in March whether she expected to stay at the company, Zaghami replied, “Well, I’m definitely still here, and we have a lot of work to do, so that’s what I’m focused on,” she said. When asked if people could assume they would see her at Nickelodeon’s 2019 upfront, she said, “I assume.” The Wall Street Journal in February reported that Viacom had discussed the idea of enlisting an outside executive to take the top role at Nickelodeon. A company spokesman declined to offer more information about when Viacom may have started seeking a new leader for its kids-TV unit.

Nickelodeon is nothing to toy with. The unit includes not only the flagship kids’ network, but also Nick Jr., a cable network aimed at preschoolers. The duo have been some of Viacom’s best performers, even as the company has grappled with young viewers migrating to other forms of video entertainment. In recent months, Nickelodeon has rolled out new franchises like the live-action series “Henry Danger” and the animated “The Loud House” even as it has retooled old favorites like “Blue’s Clues,” “Double Dare” and “Hey Arnold” for new modern iterations.

