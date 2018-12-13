Cybill Shepherd Alleges Leslie Moonves Made Romantic Advances

Actress Cybill Shepherd, who once starred in the CBS sitcom “Cybill” alleged in a recent interview that former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves propositioned her while they were dining at a restaurant.

“His assistant and my assistant made a dinner date and we went to it and he was, well he was telling me his wife didn’t turn him on, some mistress didn’t turn him on. And I’m watching him drink alcohol and I’m going, he says, well, you know, why don’t you let me take you home?” Shepherd said during an interview on Sirius XM’s “The Michelle Collins Show.” “I said, no, I’ve got a ride and I had my car outside with a good friend of mine who is an off duty LAPD officer.”

Moonves was ousted from CBS in September in the wake of allegations from women claiming he subjected them to unwanted sexual harassment, and would treat those who resisted him punitively. Moonves has denied engaging in any non-consensual behavior. His departure has resulted in the installation of a new board at CBS Corp. and plenty of speculation over whether Moonves will get any part of $120 million being held as a potential severance payment.

Shepherd said her show came under more scrutiny after she rebuffed the executive’s advances. “It would have run for another five years” if Moonves had not begun to look askance at her, she said on the Sirius XM program.