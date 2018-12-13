×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cybill Shepherd Alleges Leslie Moonves Made Romantic Advances

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie MoonvesCBS Upfront Presentation, New York, America - 16 May 2012
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Actress Cybill Shepherd, who once starred in the CBS sitcom “Cybill” alleged in a recent interview that former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves propositioned her while they were dining at a restaurant.

“His assistant and my assistant made a dinner date and we went to it and he was, well he was telling me his wife didn’t turn him on, some mistress didn’t turn him on. And I’m watching him drink alcohol and I’m going, he says, well, you know, why don’t you let me take you home?” Shepherd said during an interview on Sirius XM’s “The Michelle Collins Show.”  “I said, no, I’ve got a ride and I had my car outside with a good friend of mine who is an off duty LAPD officer.”

Moonves was ousted from CBS in September in the wake of allegations from women claiming he subjected them to unwanted sexual harassment, and would treat those who resisted him punitively. Moonves has denied engaging in any non-consensual behavior. His departure has resulted in the installation of a new board at CBS Corp. and plenty of speculation over whether Moonves will get any part of $120 million being held as a potential severance payment.

Shepherd said her show came under more scrutiny after she rebuffed the executive’s advances. “It would have run for another five years” if Moonves had not begun to look askance at her, she said on the Sirius XM program.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More TV

  • Leslie MoonvesCBS Upfront Presentation, New York,

    Cybill Shepherd Alleges Leslie Moonves Made Romantic Advances

    Actress Cybill Shepherd, who once starred in the CBS sitcom “Cybill” alleged in a recent interview that former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves propositioned her while they were dining at a restaurant. “His assistant and my assistant made a dinner date and we went to it and he was, well he was telling me his wife [...]

  • NARCOS MEXICO

    Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy to Return for 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2

    Both Diego Luna and Scott McNairy are set to star in “Narcos: Mexico” Season 2, reprising their roles from Season 1. Production recently began on the second season of the series, which is the fifth season total of the “Narcos” franchise. Luna was recently honored with a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for best actor in a [...]

  • Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in concert at

    Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Concert Film to Hit Netflix on New Year’s Eve

    Taylor Swift today announced that she is “gifting the world front row seats to the last show of the U.S. leg” of her “Reputation” tour with a concert film that will premiere on Netflix New Year’s Eve. “This epic concert film features pyro, fireworks, multiple stages and of course, a 63 foot cobra named Karyn,” [...]

  • New TV Adaptation of Kids' Classic

    New TV Adaptation of Kids' Classic 'The Velveteen Rabbit' in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

    The writer of upcoming BBC and Netflix series “Watership Down” and the producers behind hit animated specials including “The Gruffalo” are adapting the classic children’s tale “The Velveteen Rabbit” for TV. Magic Light Pictures and Tom Bidwell are in development on the project and already talking to broadcasters. For U.K.-based Magic Light, it will mark [...]

  • Smithsonian subscription VOD

    Smithsonian Networks Launches New Subscription VOD Service, Folding in Smithsonian Earth

    Smithsonian Networks has expanded its push to reach cord-cutters with the launch of Smithsonian Channel Plus, promising subscribers 1,000-plus hours of streaming nonfiction programming for $5 per month. The new subscription VOD service incorporates and supersedes Smithsonian Earth, the company’s $3.99-monthly SVOD service that launched three years ago, which had been geared around nature and wildlife. [...]

  • 'My Brilliant Friend' Scores Brilliant Ratings

    'My Brilliant Friend' Scores Brilliant Ratings at Home

    With its international rollout well underway, the critically acclaimed TV series “My Brilliant Friend,” based on the first of Italian author Elena Ferrante’s bestselling “Neapolitan Novels,” is scoring strong ratings at home in Italy, and is also playing well in the U.S. and U.K. The show, which explores the bounds of female friendship, is being [...]

  • Himesh Patel, Ewen Leslie Join BBC

    Himesh Patel, Ewen Leslie Join BBC Adaptation of Man Booker Prize Winner ‘The Luminaries’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Himesh Patel and Ewen Leslie have joined “The Luminaries,” with production now underway on the highly anticipated series adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel. The pair join Eve Hewson (“The Knick”), Eva Green (“Penny Dreadful”) and Marton Csokas (“Into the Badlands”) in the period piece. The high-end drama is being produced by Working [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad