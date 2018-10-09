CW Renews ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?,’ ‘Masters of Illusion,’ ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’

Ahead of the rollout of their new fall shows, The CW announced that it has ordered new seasons of its summer slate.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and “Masters of Illusion” have all been picked up for new seasons.

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, “Whose Line” features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this comedy improv series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Based on the successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the U.S. that ran for eight seasons on ABC, “Whose Line” is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Stiles, Brady and Mochrie. Created by Patterson and Leveson, “Whose Line” is produced by Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. The series is hosted by Alyson Hannigan. It was created and is executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, and Andrew Golder, in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).

Related 'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash Ruby Rose Suits Up in First 'Batwoman' Photo

Hosted by actor Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion: features magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. The series is produced by Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin, and Al Schwartz, along with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich.

The broadcaster also announced that both “Burden of Truth” and “The Outpost” will return for second seasons on the network in 2019. Finally, The CW announced that it has acquired the British action drama “Bulletproof.”

“Bulletproof” follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters), as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. The series hails from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo, Michele Buck, Judy Counihan, Nick Love, Clarke, and Walters. The series was co-funded by Sky’s distribution arm, Sky Vision, who control international rights.

BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo (“Britannia,” “Monsters”) Michele Buck (“Endeavour,” “Midsomer Murders”) Judy Counihan (“No Man’s Land,” “Fresh Meat”) Nick Love (“The Football Factory,” “The Sweeney”) Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. The series was co-funded by Sky’s distribution arm, Sky Vision, who control international rights.

“Burden of Truth,” starring Kristin Kreuk, is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice. It is produced by IFC Films and Entertainment One in association with Eagle Vision Inc. with executive producers Ilana Frank, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, Linda Pope, and Kreuk.

“The Outpost” is a fantasy-adventure series from Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment, executive producers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. It follows Talon (Jessica Green), the lone survivor of a race called the “Blackbloods.” In a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, Talon must learn to master her supernatural powers, and ally with a Queen who has been in hiding to defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. In addition to Devlin and Glassner, the series is executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment’s team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment is also producing. The show was created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller.