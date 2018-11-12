×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: CW Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘In the Dark’

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roswell, New Mexico -- "Pilot" -- Image Number: ROS101b_0272ra.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho and Nathan Parsons as Max Evans -- Photo: Ursula Coyote/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
CREDIT: Ursula Coyote

In Today’s TV News Roundup, The CW announced its midseason premiere dates and WGN America announced the premiere date for its upcoming drama “Pure.”

DATES

WGN America’s upcoming religious crime drama “Pure is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, “Pure” follows the double life of a mennonite pastor who must protect his family from a crime syndicate. WGN America has also greenlit a second season for the series, which will premiere in late 2019 with Alyson Hannigan joining the cast. Michael Amo created and wrote the series and Ken Girotti is directing.

The CW has begun setting its 2019 midseason schedule, beginning with the debut of the new series “Roswell, New Mexico” on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “Black Lightning” will also be moving to Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT starting Jan. 21 before the return of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” in April. Additionally, “In the Dark” will debut Thursday after “Legacies” finishes its 16 episode run, and “Jane the Virgin” will return for a final season on Wednesdays after the conclusion of “All American.” Later on in the year, “iZombie” and “The 100” are also slated to return.

Related

FIRST LOOKS

CBS All Access revealed the official key art and season two trailer for its original comedy series “No Activity.” This season, SDPD Detectives Cullen and Tolbeck will take on an underground cockfighting ring as a massive corruption scandal breaks out within the police department. Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows are reprising their roles, with the show set to return on Nov. 22. Watch the full trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Facebook Watch announced a new interactive, dog competition series for its streaming platform. “World’s Most Amazing Dog” offers users from more than 35 different countries the opportunity to share their canine companions with the Facebook community while competing for a grand prize of $100,000. Auditions for the show are open now, and Facebook will donate $1 for every submitted audition tape.

CASTING

VH1 announced Jenifer Lewis, Ciara, Kacey Musgraves, Gus Kenworthy, Keiynan Lonsdale, Zoë Kravitz, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cecily Strong, Rita Ora, Susanne Bartsch, Ellen Pompeo, Frances Bean Cobain, Felicity Huffman, Jason Wu and Erica Ash as guest judges for the upcoming fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” The series is set to premiere Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

EXECUTIVES

Joe Libonati has been promoted to chief communications officer for Conde Nast. He succeeds Cameron Blanchard, formerly of NBCUniversal, who has exited the company after three years in the post. Libonati has been with Conde Nast in corporate communications since 2013.

RATINGS

Sunday Night Football” continued its hot streak on NBC this week. The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles drew a 13.3 rating in metered market households, up 16% versus the comparable game last year.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • David Spade attends the premiere of

    David Spade to Star in Comedy in Development at HBO from Diablo Cody, Jason Reitman

    In Today’s TV News Roundup, The CW announced its midseason premiere dates and WGN America announced the premiere date for its upcoming drama “Pure.” DATES WGN America’s upcoming religious crime drama “Pure is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, “Pure” follows the double life of a mennonite […]

  • Host Valerie Bertinelli poses for a

    Food Network Strikes Multi-Series Deal With Valerie Bertinelli (EXCLUSIVE)

    In Today’s TV News Roundup, The CW announced its midseason premiere dates and WGN America announced the premiere date for its upcoming drama “Pure.” DATES WGN America’s upcoming religious crime drama “Pure is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, “Pure” follows the double life of a mennonite […]

  • Black-Ish Gap Year

    'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris No Longer Sure He'd Want Kanye West to Guest Star

    In Today’s TV News Roundup, The CW announced its midseason premiere dates and WGN America announced the premiere date for its upcoming drama “Pure.” DATES WGN America’s upcoming religious crime drama “Pure is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, “Pure” follows the double life of a mennonite […]

  • MANIFEST -- "Connecting Flights" Episode 105

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 22: 'Manifest' Averaging 106% Growth

    In Today’s TV News Roundup, The CW announced its midseason premiere dates and WGN America announced the premiere date for its upcoming drama “Pure.” DATES WGN America’s upcoming religious crime drama “Pure is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, “Pure” follows the double life of a mennonite […]

  • REAL COUNTRY -- Episode 103 --

    The Search for Country’s Next Star Gets 'Real' With Shania Twain's New Show

    In Today’s TV News Roundup, The CW announced its midseason premiere dates and WGN America announced the premiere date for its upcoming drama “Pure.” DATES WGN America’s upcoming religious crime drama “Pure is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, “Pure” follows the double life of a mennonite […]

  • Marti Noxon Portrait Dietland Variety

    Marti Noxon Sets Netflix Overall Deal

    In Today’s TV News Roundup, The CW announced its midseason premiere dates and WGN America announced the premiere date for its upcoming drama “Pure.” DATES WGN America’s upcoming religious crime drama “Pure is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, “Pure” follows the double life of a mennonite […]

  • CBS All Access

    CBS All Access Orders True-Crime Series 'Interrogation'

    In Today’s TV News Roundup, The CW announced its midseason premiere dates and WGN America announced the premiere date for its upcoming drama “Pure.” DATES WGN America’s upcoming religious crime drama “Pure is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, “Pure” follows the double life of a mennonite […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad