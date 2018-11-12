TV News Roundup: CW Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘In the Dark’

In Today’s TV News Roundup, The CW announced its midseason premiere dates and WGN America announced the premiere date for its upcoming drama “Pure.”

DATES

WGN America’s upcoming religious crime drama “Pure is set to premiere Jan. 23 at 10/9 p.m. CT. Starring Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley, “Pure” follows the double life of a mennonite pastor who must protect his family from a crime syndicate. WGN America has also greenlit a second season for the series, which will premiere in late 2019 with Alyson Hannigan joining the cast. Michael Amo created and wrote the series and Ken Girotti is directing.

The CW has begun setting its 2019 midseason schedule, beginning with the debut of the new series “Roswell, New Mexico” on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “Black Lightning” will also be moving to Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT starting Jan. 21 before the return of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” in April. Additionally, “In the Dark” will debut Thursday after “Legacies” finishes its 16 episode run, and “Jane the Virgin” will return for a final season on Wednesdays after the conclusion of “All American.” Later on in the year, “iZombie” and “The 100” are also slated to return.

FIRST LOOKS

CBS All Access revealed the official key art and season two trailer for its original comedy series “No Activity.” This season, SDPD Detectives Cullen and Tolbeck will take on an underground cockfighting ring as a massive corruption scandal breaks out within the police department. Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows are reprising their roles, with the show set to return on Nov. 22. Watch the full trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Facebook Watch announced a new interactive, dog competition series for its streaming platform. “World’s Most Amazing Dog” offers users from more than 35 different countries the opportunity to share their canine companions with the Facebook community while competing for a grand prize of $100,000. Auditions for the show are open now, and Facebook will donate $1 for every submitted audition tape.

CASTING

VH1 announced Jenifer Lewis, Ciara, Kacey Musgraves, Gus Kenworthy, Keiynan Lonsdale, Zoë Kravitz, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cecily Strong, Rita Ora, Susanne Bartsch, Ellen Pompeo, Frances Bean Cobain, Felicity Huffman, Jason Wu and Erica Ash as guest judges for the upcoming fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” The series is set to premiere Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

EXECUTIVES

Joe Libonati has been promoted to chief communications officer for Conde Nast. He succeeds Cameron Blanchard, formerly of NBCUniversal, who has exited the company after three years in the post. Libonati has been with Conde Nast in corporate communications since 2013.

RATINGS

“Sunday Night Football” continued its hot streak on NBC this week. The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles drew a 13.3 rating in metered market households, up 16% versus the comparable game last year.