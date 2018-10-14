The CW Launches #CWOpenToAll Campaign to Promote Inclusion (Watch)

The CW is launching #CWOpenToAll, a new on-air, digital, social and print campaign designed to reinforce the network’s commitment to inclusion and representation.

“We think this campaign really captures the spirit and mission of the CW and why our fans come to us,” said network president Mark Pedowitz. “We are committed to making sure our viewers see themselves represented on screen, and that we also have diverse voices being heard behind the camera.”

Pedowitz, who introduced the initiative during the network’s fall launch event Sunday, went on to point out that 12 out of the CW’s 17 series this season are created and/or executive produced by women or people of color. Additionally, the network sees 47% women series regulars across its shows and 49% people of color series regulars.

“We are proud of the strides we’ve made and are continuing to make, and #CWOpenToAll reflects that, and helps drive the message that we want to be known as a place where all are welcome to be, and all are welcome to watch,” he continued.

#CWOpenToAll will feature a video component, with spots airing during the network’s primetime programming as well as being placed in house ad slots on cwtv.com, the CW and CW Seed apps and on social channels. There will also be a print portion of the campaign, which begins rolling out Monday in major market newspapers and industry trade publications. The message for both is that “the CW is a place for everyone, and all are welcome on-screen and in our audience.”

CW talent including “Supernatural’s” Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki; “Jane The Virgin’s” Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil and Justin Baldoni; “Riverdale’s” Camila Mendes, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott; “All American’s” Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z and Taye Diggs; “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s” Rachel Bloom and Vincent Rodriguez III, televison’s first transgender superhero, “Supergirl’s” Nicole Maines, and “The Flash” himself, Grant Gustin, participated in the network’s campaign launch video, which you can see below.