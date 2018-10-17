CW Developing Revenge Dark Comedy Series From Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey

The CW is developing a drama series that hails from writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.

Titled “No Hard Feelings,” the project is described as a dark comedy about a group of friends who conspire to exact revenge on an old rival who assaulted one of their own and got away with it back in college.

Reddout and Hickey will also executive produce in addition to writing. Brad Silberling will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Reddout and Hickey previously worked together on shows like ABC’s revival of “The Muppets,” the “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish,” and the CBS multi-cam comedy “Man With a Plan.” They are repped by Paradigm and Jackoway Tyerman.

Earlier on Wednesday, Variety reported that The CW is also developing a drama series based on the Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” with a female lead. That series hails from writer and executive producer Marisa Coughlan, with Len Goldstein also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.