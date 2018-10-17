You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CW Developing Revenge Dark Comedy Series From Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey
The CW is developing a drama series that hails from writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.

Titled “No Hard Feelings,” the project is described as a dark comedy about a group of friends who conspire to exact revenge on an old rival who assaulted one of their own and got away with it back in college.

Reddout and Hickey will also executive produce in addition to writing. Brad Silberling will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Reddout and Hickey previously worked together on shows like ABC’s revival of “The Muppets,” the “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish,” and the CBS multi-cam comedy “Man With a Plan.” They are repped by Paradigm and Jackoway Tyerman.

Earlier on Wednesday, Variety reported that The CW is also developing a drama series based on the Oscar Wilde novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” with a female lead. That series hails from writer and executive producer Marisa Coughlan, with Len Goldstein also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

  • Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey

    CW Developing Revenge Dark Comedy Series From Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey

    'NYPD Blue' Follow-Up Series Lands Pilot Production Commitment at ABC

    Dr. Phil, Jay McGraw Set Up Pair of Drama Projects at CBS

    CW Developing 'Picture of Dorian Gray'-Inspired Series With Female Lead

    'Orange Is the New Black' to End With Season 7

