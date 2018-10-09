You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CW Turns to Sports (and Sports Media) to Boost ‘All American’

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
All American -- "Pilot"-- Image Number: ALA101f_0604ra.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Spencer Paysinger and Daniel Ezra as Spencer James -- Photo: Ray Mickshaw/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Ray Mickshaw/ CW

The CW has become known for its many superhero dramas. Should the network have its way this season, it will generate some sports headlines as well.

To draw attention to “All American,” a high-school drama centered on football and based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the CW is taking a big swing in sports media. Promotions urging people to try the show, which debuts Wednesday, are appearing on ESPN’s “Undefeated” portal as well as the Players’ Tribune, the outlet founded by Derek Jeter that gives sports stars a chance to offer first-person accounts.

And there are other new fields of play. CW is sponsoring local high-school sports reports in small markets reached by IHeartRadio stations. The network is even sponsoring a local high-school homecoming, says Caty Burgess, senior vice president of marketing and media strategy for CW. Visitors to certain sports bars might see coasters touting the show, and the CW has made sure to promote the series at various tailgates. “We definitely tried to cover the bases,” she says.

The series examines the story of a high school football player from South Los Angeles who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. Media buyers say the average cost of a 30-second ad in the program costs between $30,000 and $35,000.

Related

Since the CW has invested heavily in super-hero serials like “Arrow” and “Black Lightning,” it has enjoyed an endemic fan base that can be courted, seeded and prodded. But some of its other programs don’t have an already-built base of energetic fans, leaving the network’s executives to experiment with other promotional methods.

Sports “is the obvious input for this show” says Burgess. “How better to set up our show as authentic than to go directly to a football audience with the fact that this is based on a real life that they care about?”

Some of the promotional pieces are quite elaborate. In a three minute video crafted for ESPN, sports announcer LZ Granderson spends time with Paysinger and learns about his life story. “What we realized very early on is that our secret weapon for this show is Spencer Paysinger himself,” says Burgess. Illustrating how the series was inspired by a true story, she says, could spur people to sample the series.

CW is interested in the show’s linear ratings, says Burgess, but is also taking other factors into consideration.”Viewership isn’t necessarily a story about overnight ratings,” she says, noting that the network expects some viewers to binge multiple episodes of “All American” in a single sitting.  CW has ordered five additional scripts for the series.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • All American -- "Pilot"-- Image Number:

    CW Turns to Sports (and Sports Media) to Boost 'All American'

    The CW has become known for its many superhero dramas. Should the network have its way this season, it will generate some sports headlines as well. To draw attention to “All American,” a high-school drama centered on football and based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the CW is taking a big […]

  • Basketball A Love Story

    ESPN's 'Basketball: A Love Story' Is Rhapsody in Hoops

    The CW has become known for its many superhero dramas. Should the network have its way this season, it will generate some sports headlines as well. To draw attention to “All American,” a high-school drama centered on football and based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the CW is taking a big […]

  • What Does the Fox Influx Mean

    What Does the Fox Influx Mean for ABC?

    The CW has become known for its many superhero dramas. Should the network have its way this season, it will generate some sports headlines as well. To draw attention to “All American,” a high-school drama centered on football and based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the CW is taking a big […]

  • TNT Orders 'M.D. Live' Unscripted Series

    TNT Orders 'M.D. Live' Unscripted Series From Lionsgate TV

    The CW has become known for its many superhero dramas. Should the network have its way this season, it will generate some sports headlines as well. To draw attention to “All American,” a high-school drama centered on football and based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the CW is taking a big […]

  • Sean Hannity Fox News Trump Coverage

    Fox News Unveils Long-Form Programs for Fox Nation Streaming Service

    The CW has become known for its many superhero dramas. Should the network have its way this season, it will generate some sports headlines as well. To draw attention to “All American,” a high-school drama centered on football and based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the CW is taking a big […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad