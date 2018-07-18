‘CSI’ Alums Launch New Shingle Boilermaker

Veteran “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” producers Louis Shaw Milito and Phil Conserva (pictured) have launched their own indie producer, Boilermaker Entertainment, which will work across scripted and unscripted TV, and feature films.

The newly-created shingle will be based in LA. It has already sealed a deal with Vesuvian Media Group and will work up projects based on its books and IP.

Boilermaker said it has several big and small screen projects in the works, including a series adaptation of the forthcoming Sam Davis novel based on the true story of the African-born pirate Black Caesar. It is also working on a TV adaptation of “The Retreat,”a new thriller by bestselling British author Mark Edwards.

Milito and Conserva worked on numerous episodes of “CSI.” Milito has also directed multiple eps of other network series including “Gotham,” and “Lucifer” and Conserva’s credits include “Chicago Hope.”

“We both love storytelling and the power and privilege to entertain an audience,” the pair said in a joint statement. “Our alliance with Vesuvian’s growing library of IP, and (VMG CEO) Italia Gandolfo’s eye for great writing, creates a powerful partnership with almost endless opportunities to provide engaging drama to all audiences.”

Boilermaker Entertainment is repped by Andy Elkin, and Adam Biren at CAA, and managed by The Nacelle Company’s Matt Ochacher.