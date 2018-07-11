Croatia vs. England World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

With the impressive blocking rate of England’s 24-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Croatia is poised to face their toughest competitor yet in their match against the Three Lions on Wednesday.

While Croatia’s Blazers have won their share of 2018 World Cup matches in overtime, fans can’t deny their impressive performance in this year’s tournament — especially with their dominating 3-0 victory against Argentina. Despite Croatia sending tournament host Russia packing in their quarter-final game, Gareth Southgate’s team is earnestly gunning to win their first World Cup semi-final match in 28 years.

Croatia will play England at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.