Creative Arts Emmy Winners Announced: Updating Live

FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has scored several early wins at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The ceremony kicked off Saturday evening at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Here’s a list of winners, being updated live:

Cinematography for a multi-camera series: Gary Baum, “Will & Grace”

Multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series: “Will & Grace”

Single-camera picture editing for a comedy series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Guest actress in a comedy series: Tiffany Haddish, “Saturday Night Live”

Actress in a short-form comedy or drama series: Christina Pickles, “Break a Hip.”

Actor in a short-form comedy or drama series: James Corden, “James Corden’s Next James Corden”

Short-form comedy or drama series: “James Corden’s Next James Corden”

Commercial: “The Talk,” P&G, “My Black is Beautiful”

Cinematography for a limited series or movie: Mathias Herndl, “Genius: Picasso”

Hairstyling for a limited series or movie: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Makeup for a limited series or movie, non-prosthetic: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Sound mixing for a limited series or movie: “Genius: Picasso”

Animated program: “Rick and Morty: Pickle Rick”

Short-form animated program: “Robot Chicken”

Voice-over performance: Alex Borstein, “Family Guy”

Casting for a comedy series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Casting for a limited series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Casting for a drama series: “The Crown”

Trophies in more than 50 categories will be handed out tonight during the 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. PT ceremony, the first of the TV Academy’s two-night presentation of Creative Arts kudos. Awards to be presented today include guest actor and actress for comedy and drama series, and best TV movie.

Highlights from Saturday and Sunday’s ceremonies will air Sept. 15 as a special on the FXX cabler.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is the Emmy pace-setter this year with a total of 22 nominations. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s “Westworld” are close behind with 21 bids apiece.

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 17, also at the Microsoft Theater. “Saturday Night Live’s” Michael Che and Colin Jost will host.