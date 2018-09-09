Creative Arts Emmy Winners Announced: Updating Live

The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is under way at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Sunday’s ceremony completes the Television Academy’s two-night presentation of awards in 96 categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were the big winners at the close of Saturday’s ceremony.

Here’s a list of Sunday’s winners, updated live:

Writing for a non-fiction program: Anthony Bourdain, “Parts Unknown”

Lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series: “Saturday Night Live”

Directing for a variety series: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Writing for a variety series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Highlights from this weekends Creative Arts Awards ceremonies will air Sept. 15 as a special on FXX. The remaining kudos will be handed out Sept. 17 in a ceremony to be telecast live on NBC.