Creative Arts Emmy Winners Announced: Updating Live

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
70th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is under way at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Sunday’s ceremony completes the Television Academy’s two-night presentation of awards in 96 categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were the big winners at the close of Saturday’s ceremony.

Here’s a list of Sunday’s winners, updated live:

Writing for a non-fiction program: Anthony Bourdain, “Parts Unknown”

Lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series: “Saturday Night Live”

Directing for a variety series: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Writing for a variety series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Highlights from this weekends Creative Arts Awards ceremonies will air Sept. 15 as a special on FXX. The remaining kudos will be handed out Sept. 17 in a ceremony to be telecast live on NBC.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More TV

  • 70th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement

    Creative Arts Emmy Winners Announced: Updating Live

    The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is under way at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Sunday’s ceremony completes the Television Academy’s two-night presentation of awards in 96 categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were the big winners at the close of […]

  • CBS Illustration

    Strauss Zelnick Among New CBS Board Members, Moonves Exit Announcement Imminent

    The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is under way at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Sunday’s ceremony completes the Television Academy’s two-night presentation of awards in 96 categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were the big winners at the close of […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    Time's Up Slams CBS, Demands Moonves Not Receive Payout

    The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is under way at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Sunday’s ceremony completes the Television Academy’s two-night presentation of awards in 96 categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were the big winners at the close of […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    As Moonves Exits CBS, Attention Turns to Top Execs

    The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is under way at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Sunday’s ceremony completes the Television Academy’s two-night presentation of awards in 96 categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were the big winners at the close of […]

  • 'The Rookie' Boss on Dramatizing 'How

    'The Rookie' Boss on Dramatizing 'How We Think Cops Should Act'

    The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is under way at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Sunday’s ceremony completes the Television Academy’s two-night presentation of awards in 96 categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were the big winners at the close of […]

  • Leslie Moonves. Allen & Company Sun

    Leslie Moonves to Depart CBS as NAI Legal Settlement Looms

    The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is under way at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Sunday’s ceremony completes the Television Academy’s two-night presentation of awards in 96 categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were the big winners at the close of […]

  • 'Charmed' Team on Exploring Brujeria, Current

    'Charmed' Team Talks Exploring Brujeria and 'Current Issues Without Lecturing the Audience'

    The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is under way at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Sunday’s ceremony completes the Television Academy’s two-night presentation of awards in 96 categories. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” were the big winners at the close of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad