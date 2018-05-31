Sony Crackle to Develop Organ Harvest Drama From ‘Art of More’ Duo (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Crackle is developing a drama series that hails from Evan Hart and Kyle Stephen, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “The Transplant,” the series would follow an American surgeon who, after falsifying medical records to get his daughter an organ transplant, finds himself in Hong Kong. There he enters the  dark and prosperous organ harvest trade, or the red market, operating under a very different set of procedures.

Hart and Stephen previously wrote for the Sony Crackle drama “The Art of More,” which explored the dark underbelly of New York auction houses. The pair co-wrote the episode “Ride Along” in the show’s first season.

Hart has primarily worked as an actor during his career. He has appeared in projects like the mini-series “The Bronx Is Burning” and the Showtime series “House of Lies.” He also wrote, directed, and produced the 2010 short film “Nice Tie, Italiano!” which starred Simon Kassianides, Rebecca Larsen, and Michael Kelly. Stephen received a special thanks in the short’s credits.

Hart and Stephen are repped by CAA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman.

Sony Crackle is also developing a sci-fi version of the Joseph Conrad novel “Heart of Darkness,” set in the future where Earth is a distant memory. Should both projects move forward, they would join the ranks of other Sony Crackle dramas like “StartUp”–which was recently renewed for a third season–and “The Oath,” which debuted in March and has been renewed for Season 2. Sony Crackle also airs the comedies “SuperMansion” and the series adaptation of “Snatch.”

